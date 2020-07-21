LA egg sandwich brand Eggslut to open in Singapore early next year

The string of F&B closures in Singapore amid the Covid-19 pandemic has not deterred Los Angeles egg sandwich brand Eggslut from planning its debut in Singapore early next year.

According to The Straits Times, the Singapore outpost will be operated by South Korea-based global food company SPC Group, but the outlet's location is yet to be confirmed.

The egg sandwich specialist was founded in 2011 by Filipino-American chef Alvin Cailan and his cousin Jeff Vales, and promises the use of fresh ingredients, cooked to order.

It has outlets not just in LA but also in Las Vegas, London, South Korea and Tokyo. The upcoming Singapore outlet would be the brand's first branch in Southeast Asia.

For those wondering what Eggslut's offerings are, their popular Fairfax Sandwich has scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelised onions, and is topped with sriracha mayo wrapped in between two brioche buns.

Its signature dish, The Slut, consists of a jar filled with a creamy potato puree topped with a coddled egg, served with crisp baguette slices. It sounds like atas soft-boiled eggs, if you ask us.

The SPC group also owns Shake Shack brand in Singapore and South Korea, as well as the Paris Baguette chain.

candicecai@asiaone.com