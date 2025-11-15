7 stylish electric SUVs in Singapore for those who want to stand out from the crowd

Many electric vehicles (EVs) currently on sale take the form of SUVs, in part because of the general popularity of SUVs among the car buying public these days thanks to their practical use of space.

The SUV form factor also lends itself well to being designed as EVs, as their raised ride height means they can better incorporate the battery and electric drivetrain under the floor, without impinging too much on boot or interior space.

With so many electric SUVs on the market, it can be hard to stand out. There are however some electric SUVs that feature stylish designs for those who want something with a dash of personality.

Hyptec HT

What is it? Hyptec make a splash with its HT, which features eye-catching gullwing rear doors.

Why is it worth considering? Hyptec might not be a brand that's familiar to most Singaporeans, but there's no question that their first car on sale here is one that's designed to attract eyeballs.

The brand landed in Singapore in early 2025 with the HT, an electric SUV that's available in two trims: Premium and Luxury.

Hyptec HT Premium

Power: 340hp

Torque: 430Nm

Battery: 83kW

Range: 520km

Hyptec HT Luxury

Power: 340hp

Torque: 430Nm

Battery: 83kW

Range: 520km

Both have the same drivetrain and fairly similar specs. The key difference however is that the Luxury variant featured here comes with gullwing rear doors that open upwards, while the Premium version has normal rear doors.

That alone is enough to set it apart from any other SUV out there. The only other car with similar gullwing rear doors is the Tesla Model X, a model that's not officially available for sale here, so certainly at least the HT Luxury can be said to be one of a kind in Singapore.

While there will inevitable be concerns about whether the doors will be problematic when opened in tight spaces, Hyptec says that there are 12 sensors for the doors alone to ensure that they don't knock into the neighbouring car.

It adds that the doors require just 34cm of lateral clearance to open, and while it reaches a height of 2.3 metres when fully deployed, the sensors ensure that they won't hit the carpark ceiling if there's insufficient space.

It's fairly dramatic in its operation, and it definitely attracts attention wherever you go. Curious strangers come up to you to enquire about it, and the more adventurous would even ask to take photos with the car.

Beyond the fancy doors, the HT is actually a pretty practical and quite luxurious SUV. There's plenty of legroom for rear passengers, and the rear seats can even recline.

There's also a flip-up tray table behind the driver's seat, and a fold out footrest behind the front passenger seats, features you'll only find on ultra-luxurious big MPVs or limousines.

Boot space is also impressively huge at 672 litres, and you can expand it to a massive 1,800 litres if you fold the rear seats down.

At $229,988 with COE (as of November 2025), the Hyptec HT Luxury seems like a steal, especially given that there's essentially no other car like it out there.

If you'd rather have one without the gullwing doors though, the Hyptec HT Premium goes for

$199,988 with COE, which is also great value considering that you get most of the same features as the Luxury variant.

Cupra Tavascan

What is it? Cupra's sporty-looking Tavascan delivers impressive electric performance to match its aggressive design.

Why is it worth considering? An electric SUV that has sports car pretensions is not something you come across often, but that's what the Cupra Tavascan aims to be.

The Tavascan was one of Cupra's first models introduced as part of the brand's relaunch in Singapore in March 2025, and it is currently available in two variants: Endurance and VZ.

Cupra Tavascan Endurance

Power: 286hp

Torque: 545Nm

Battery: 77kW

Range: 568km

Cupra Tavascan VZ

Power: 340hp

Torque: 545Nm

Battery: 77kW

Range: 521km

Cupra is meant to be a performance offshoot of Seat, a Spanish brand under the Volkswagen Group, and the Tavascan epitomises the Cupra essence of sportiness with its aggressive styling and performance.

Both Tavsacan models offer generous power, but the VZ in particular tested here has the performance chops to make it one of the fastest electric SUVs you can buy in Singapore right now, with 0-100km/h coming in 5.6 seconds.

It looks the part too, with its sleek body shape that cuts a menacing figure. The sharp-edged front end is said to be inspired by sharks, while the swooping roofline gives the car a coupe-like profile.

Despite that though, there's quite a decent amount of space inside, with enough room to accommodate three adults at the back. Headroom is surprisingly generous, as is legroom, and it certainly doesn't feel claustrophobic despite the relatively small windows.

The dashboard continues the primal design language of the exterior, with the centre 'spine' that divides driver from passenger surfaced in a pattern that resembles animal scales.

At night, the interior ambient lighting baths the cabin with a futuristic vibe, giving the car an atmosphere that feels like you're in an eSports gaming room.

Pricing starts at $221,900 with COE (as of November 2025) for the Tavascan Endurance, which is a pretty competent car in its own right. However, the Tavascan VZ offers more power for not much more money, at $238,900 with COE.

If you could stretch to it though, it's probably worth plumping for the VZ to get the performance to match the Tavascan's fierce personality.

Deepal S07

What is it? Deepal's debut model in Singapore, the S07, blends clean design with clever tech.

Why is it worth considering? Deepal is a brand that would very much like to assert its identity. The S07, which is Deepal's first model available in Singapore, greets you with cheerful "Hi! I'm Deepal!" every time you enter the car, just in case you forget its name.

There's only one version of the S07 available for sale in Singapore, so the choice is uncomplicated.

Deepal S07

Power: 218hp

Torque: 320Nm

Battery: 79.97kW

Range: 475km

The S07 bears a fairly clean-cut design, but there are also elements that help it stand out. The curved window line, frameless doors, sleek roofline, and distinctive third brake light helps give the S07 a rather sporty profile that doesn't look like a typical SUV.

It is inside where the S07 is the most interesting however. While the general look is one of minimalism, with the large 15.6-inch touchscreen dominating the dashboard and few physical buttons anywhere, there are some very clever bits that make the Deepal user-experience much friendlier than many other EVs.

The screen, for instance, can swivel to face either the driver or passenger, and as far as we can tell, no other car in Singapore offers this feature.

There's also an inward-facing camera that is used to capture gesture motions from the occupants to activate several functions. For instance, you could put your fingers to your lips to mute the audio, or flash a V-sign to get the camera to snap a picture.

Additionally, there are two 'heart' buttons on the steering wheel where you can use to save four out of 26 available settings for quick access. It's actually really useful given the touchscreen-reliant setup, because you can use it to reach your most commonly used functions rather quickly.

At the back, the S07's 2,900mm wheelbase means that there's plenty of legroom for rear passengers. The boot space of 445 litres is fairly decent, but there's also a frunk with 125 litres of capacity, which is one of the biggest we've seen in any EV yet.

At $182,999with COE (as of November 2025), the Deepal S07 does represent remarkable value. If you're looking for a stylish and clean-looking electric SUV with lots of smart tech within, the Deepal S07 is definitely worth considering.

Mini Aceman

What is it? Mini's first dedicated electric model, the Aceman, is a stylish crossover SUV with all the requisite Mini charm.

Why is it worth considering? The Aceman sits between the regular Mini Cooper hatchback and the full-size Countryman SUV in the Mini lineup, and holds a unique status as the only Mini model that's available solely with an electric drivetrain.

Two variants of the Aceman are currently available in Singapore, the Aceman E which comes with a Cat A COE, and the more powerful Aceman SE featured here. A high-performance Aceman John Cooper Works model is set to be available very soon however.

Mini Aceman E

Power: 147hp

Torque: 290Nm

Battery: 42.5kW

Range: 310km

Mini Aceman SE

Power: 215hp

Torque: 330Nm

Battery: 54.2kW

Range: 407km

The Aceman is clearly recognisable as a Mini, with that distinctive face and proportions that's a hallmark of the brand. But the Aceman also tries to amp up its rugged vibe with its matt black wheel arches and angular lines that gives it an edgy vibe.

One wouldn't go so far to call the Aceman 'angry', but at the same time this isn't the soft and cutesy Mini that you remember.

The interior though is mostly similar to the other new Mini models that were introduced last year. The large circular touchscreen is present here, as is the rather interesting dashboard material made from recycled polyester.

Space in the back is fairly decent, with three adults probably able to fit comfortably, although taller individuals might find headroom a bit tight. The boot space of 300 litres is a tad on the small side, but should be okay for general everyday use.

At $268,888 with COE (as of November 2025), the Mini Aceman SE is somewhat on the expensive side, especially given that you can get bigger electric SUVs from Chinese brands for less.

You can opt for the less powerful Cat A Aceman E variant though, but even that is retailing for $246,888 with COE. Still, there are few electric SUVs that combine the charm and fun-loving nature of the Mini Aceman, so it's definitely something worth considering for fans of the brand.

Xpeng G6

What is it? Xpeng's updated G6 marries futuristic looks with new tech upgrades and more power.

Why is it worth considering? The G6 was Xpeng's debut model when the brand was launched here a year ago, and Singaporeans quickly warmed to it thanks to its impressive tech and excellent value.

Over 300 units were sold in its first year, which is quite a feat for a new EV brand here.

The G6 has now been updated after slightly over a year, and it brings with it refreshed styling, upgraded tech, and more power.

The standard model is now the Xpeng G6 Long Range, while the top-spec version is the G6 Performance featured here.

Xpeng G6 Pro Long Range RWD

Power: 292hp

Torque: 440Nm

Battery: 80.8kW

Range: 525km

Xpeng G6 Pro Performance AWD

Power: 480hp

Torque: 660Nm

Battery: 80.8kW

Range: 510km

Both have the same battery size, but the Performance is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant with enough power to outrun more than a few sports cars.

The main design changes are relatively subtle, but they include a slightly wider front LED light bar, with the Xpeng logo now sitting above it instead of in the middle.

At the back, there is now a slight hint of a spoiler, which helps to break up the curved blob design of the pre-facelift car. The bumpers are also supposedly more sculpted too, although the differences are rather hard to spot.

Inside, the most noticeable difference are the air con vents, which are now manually adjustable instead of being controlled via the touchscreen. It's definitely a welcome move, as it feels far more intuitive to use than before.

The screen itself is larger too, from 14.9-inches previously to 15.6-inches now, and there are several new functions available, such as Emergency Recording, which automatically captures footage on the dashcam when an incident is detected.

There's also XCombo, which lets you preset various scenarios for the car to activate automatically. For example, you could tell the car to switch on the air con once it reaches a certain temperature, even if you're not in the car. Or turn on the ventilated and massage seats every time you are about to drive off.

The G6 Long Range is retailing for $221,999 with COE (as of November 2025), which is pretty competitive for what you're getting.

The full-fat Performance model is 30 grand more at $251,999 with COE, but even at that price, the G6 does represent decent value, especially if you appreciate the impressive tech that it offers.

Tesla Model Y

What is it? Tesla's best-selling Model Y SUV feels just right in mid-spec RWD trim.

Why is it worth considering? Tesla's updated Model Y made a big splash when it arrived here in early 2025, with the introduction of a Cat A version that was specifically tuned for Singapore.

While that variant will arguably attract the most potential buyers thanks to its more affordable entry price point, those who are willing to fork out a bit more for additional power also have two other options of the Model Y to choose from: the regular RWD, and the Long Range AWD.

Tesla Model Y 110 RWD

Power: 147hp

Torque: 350Nm

Battery: 62.5kW

Range: 466km

Tesla Model Y RWD

Power: 342hp

Torque: 450Nm

Battery: 62.5kW

Range: 466km

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

Power: 507hp

Torque: 590Nm

Battery: 75kW

Range: 551km

The mid-tier RWD model tested here is arguably the most 'normal' Model Y, and the performance feels just about right, with plenty of oomph to handle just about anything you could throw at it.

At the same time, it's also relatively controlled, and it doesn't feel absurdly fast like the ultra-powerful Long Range AWD version.

The facelift Model Y now features a sleeker look, with the slim light bar replacing the circular headlights of the previous version.

The rear also gets a light bar for its taillights, and intriguingly, they are reflected onto a frosted panel that incorporates the Tesla name badge. It's certainly an interesting approach to vehicle illumination, and it makes the Model Y highly identifiable at night.

The interior is mostly the same as before, with the bare minimalist design now featuring a few changes, most notably the return of physical indicator stalks instead of buttons on the steering wheel.

Otherwise, the Model Y remains a spacious and practical SUV, with lots of room in the back for passengers, and a cavernous boot that offers 874 litres worth of cargo capacity.

At $221,503 with COE (as of November 2025), the Model Y RWD does seem reasonably priced for its combination of power, design and features.

The other versions are priced not too far around it too, with the Cat A 110 version going for $213,478 with COE, and the Long Range AWD retailing at $245,627. But if you just want a standard Model Y experience, the RWD is the one to get.

Audi Q6 e-tron

What is it? Audi's Q6 e-tron blends sophisticated style with premium luxury in the large electric SUV segment.

Why is it worth considering? The Audi Q6 e-tron differs from the other electric SUVs in this list, as it is a much bigger, and hence more expensive, car than the rest. However, it is still worth taking a look at, because it is a ground-breaking Audi in many ways.

The Q6 e-tron is the first Audi to sit on the brand's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which will underpin all future Audi EVs. So if you want to see what an electric Audi will be like in the next few years, this is the car that will show you.

Audi offers two drivetrains for the Q6 e-tron in Singapore, the standard RWD and the quattro all-wheel-drive version. Both variants also have special Edition 1 launch models that come with extra features at added cost.

Audi Q6 e-tron RWD

Power: 248hp

Torque: 450Nm

Battery: 83kW

Range: 464km

Audi Q6 e-tron quattro AWD

Power: 382hp

Torque: 580Nm

Battery: 100kW

Range: 543km

The car tested here is the standard RWD model without the Edition 1 goodies. That will cost you another 25 grand, and gets you a fancy augmented reality (AR) head-up display, and a sporty S Line body kit that includes 21-inch Audi Sport wheels, among other things.

Nevertheless, the regular Q6 e-tron is an attractive package in its own right. The clean lines cut a smart and handsome figure, and while it doesn't have the same 'look at me' attitude of some of the more boldly-styled Chinese SUVs, it's still eye-catching enough to turn more than a few heads on the roads.

The interior takes much of the same approach, with the vast curved 'Digital Stage' infotainment and driver display screens imposing their presence on you. As if there's not enough screens, there's another one for the front passenger, from which one could control various functions like the audio and navigation systems.

At the back, there's a decent amount of legroom for rear passengers, although it's not exactly class-leading despite its large size and wheelbase. Most people will be comfortable there undoubtedly, but the sense of space feels somewhat lacking for some reason.

Boot space stands at a generous 526 litres though, which is more than what rivals like the BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV offer. If you need more, there's also a frunk with 64 litres of capacity up front.

As mentioned earlier, the Q6 e-tron is a bigger car than the others on this list, and therefore comes with a higher starting price of $348,999 with COE (as of November 2025) for the RWD model, with the Edition 1 costing $373,999 with COE.

The quattro AWD version starts from $424,999 with COE, with the Edition 1 model setting you back an additional 10 grand at $434,999 with COE. Still, if you think premium luxury is worth paying for, the Q6 e-tron is certainly a fine way to go when it comes to electric SUV motoring.

