Ready to fly: Hyptec launches in Singapore with its gull-winged HT luxury EV

Another day, and another new Chinese car brand has arrived in Singapore. However, this one has a fancy trick up its sleeves.

Hyptec is the latest name to join the increasingly crowded Chinese EV space here, but it seeks to stand out from the rest with its launch model, HT, which comes complete with gull-wing rear doors.

Who is Hyptec?

Hyptec is a sub-brand of GAC Aion, which you may recognise as the brand that brought us the rather interesting Aion Y Plus crossover last year.

It was originally named 'Hyper' when it was announced in 2022, and was meant to be GAC Aion's premium EV spin-off. The brand promised high performance and advanced tech, and it lived up to that promise with its first car, the Hyper SSR, which debuted in 2023.

The Hyper SSR is a limited-edition supercar with three electric motors and a total power output of 1,225hp, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in an incredible 1.9 seconds.

Hyper rebranded itself to Hyptec in 2024, and since then it has expanded its lineup to include more 'regular' cars, like the GT sports sedan and HL SUV. Its first model to arrive in Singapore however is the HT luxury crossover.

What's special about the Hyptec HT?

For starters, the Hyptec HT's party piece is its rear gull-wing doors, a feature not commonly seen on 'normal' cars like SUVs and crossovers.

The only other SUV with similar doors is the Tesla Model X, which is not officially sold in Singapore. That makes the Hyptec HT one of the most unique models to be sold here.

In case you're wondering, when fully opened, the doors can reach a height of 2.3 metres. However, smart sensors integrated into the doors mean that they can adjust their opening accordingly, ensuring that you won't hit the roof of the multi-storey carpark.

The fancy gull-wing doors also require just 34cm of clearance on either side to open, which means there's very little risk of dinging the car that's parked next to you.

The doors are standard on the HT Luxury trim, but if you find it too attention-grabbing, Hyptec also offers a version with regular opening doors called the HT Premium.

Anything else unique about the HT?

Despite its fancy supercar-like design, Hyptec says that the HT is meant to be more like a luxurious cruiser.

As such, it has created an interior that is designed to pamper its occupants with utmost comfort. The rear seats, for example, are reclinable up to an angle of 143 degrees, and feature a footrest and folding table integrated in the back of the front seats.

Up front, both the driver's and passenger's seats are ventilated, and have a massage function with five selectable modes. There is also a 22-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system with speakers integrated into the front seats.

In terms of performance, the Hyptec HT is powered by a single electric motor that produces 250kW/340hp and 430Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in 5.8 seconds.

Its 83kWh battery gives it a claimed range of 520km on a full charge, and Hyptec says that the battery can be charged from 10 to 70 per cent in just 15 minutes thanks to its advanced 800V architecture that allows DC charging at speeds of up to 280kW.

How much is the Hyptec HT?

Vincar EV, the authorised dealer for GAC Aion and Hyptec in Singapore, is retailing the standard HT Premium at $230,988 with COE (as of February 2024). The HT Luxury with the fancy gull-wing doors, meanwhile, costs an extra 30 grand, at $260,988 with COE.

However, Vincar is also offering an exclusive $12,000 launch discount for a limited period.

For further peace of mind, Vincar will offer a lifetime warranty for the car's battery, motor, and integrated power system, in addition to the standard aftersales package that is already bundled with the car. That package includes free servicing for 10 years/200,000km (whichever comes first), an eight year/160,000km general warranty, and an eight year/240,000km warranty for the gull-wing doors on the Luxury variant.

