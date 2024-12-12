From Elton John to Oasis: Netizens react to PM Lawrence Wong's 2024 Spotify Wrapped

It's that time of the year again.

Spotify Wrapped, the music streaming platform's annual presentation of each user's listening habits, has taken over our social media feeds, and we get a sneak peek at what everyone has been bopping to this year.

It's a trend that even our prime minister (PM) is joining in on.

On Wednesday (Dec 11), PM Lawrence Wong took to his LinkedIn profile to share his top five artists for 2024.

So, who made the list?

American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison, English synth-pop duo Erasure and Grammy-winning superstar Elton John make up the PM's top three spots.

English heavyweight Oasis and Minnesota-based rock band Soul Asylum wrap up his top five artists.

It's a stellar list full of quality tracks, and there's just something rather amusing and endearing about the thought of a PM belting out Champagne Supernova.

While there's a distinctive rock vibe to the PM's music preference, Erasure landing in at second place shows the 51-year-old can switch things up too.

In his caption, he noted that he has actually explored different types of music this year.

He said: "A change from my usual playlist. Enjoying some variety this time round!"

In the comments section, netizens seemed rather impressed by his taste in music.

"Roy Orbison? That’s your nod to the classics, which is timeless, dependable and always delivering, just like you strive to be," one netizen wrote.

Another cheekily asked if the PM would be able to convince Oasis to perform in Singapore.

Word about his Spotify Wrapped got onto Reddit thread r/Singapore on the same day and Reddit users were just as impressed by his favourite artists.

"Wow, Erasure. That's some good taste there," one netizen commented.

"I like his Spotify playlist. All the oldies. Is PM Lawrence Wong trying to bring us back to the heyday of Singapore?" another asked.

Maybe Singaporeans shouldn't be too surprised that the PM appreciates his music.

After all, some of us would already know that he has a passion for guitars, having shared on social media his talent for playing the instrument for "more than 40 years".

Last August, he paid tribute to teachers by playing an acoustic instrumental cover of American pop star Taylor Swift's song Love Story.

The PM hasn't been the only well-known politician to share his taste in music with the public.

In 2023, former US president Barack Obama shared his favourite music of the year on Instagram.

The 28-song playlist featured a variety of tracks — from UK rappers Dave and Central Cee's upbeat song Sprinter to the slower tempo alternative-indie tune My Love Mine All Mine by Mitski.

