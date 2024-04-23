'My dad gave it to me as a birthday present': Singapore's next PM Lawrence Wong shares how his love for guitars began

To mark International Guitar Month in April, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took a moment from his busy schedule to speak about his passion for guitars.

Last Sunday (April 21), the Prime Minister-to-be shared an Instagram post of him answering questions about how his love for playing the instrument began.

The 51-year-old, whose talent for playing the instrument has been featured on social media, stated in the video that he's been playing the guitar for "more than 40 years".

Wong added: "I started when my dad gave it to me as a birthday present."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6BLyZLOSSR/[/embed]

And it was a friend of his dad who taught him the basics of guitar playing.

From then on, a young Wong picked up the skills on his own.

He shared that it became somewhat of a routine to head to the National Library on a weekly basis to borrow books on guitars.

Wong vividly recalls borrowing new issues of Guitar Player magazines, where he would specifically photocopy lessons found in the pages.

When asked about whether he has a favourite guitar model or brand, Wong noted that he has tried numerous different models and brands over the decades.

He took the opportunity, however, to give a shout-out to local companies producing the instrument and other effects.

"I'm always excited to see homegrown Singapore companies in this space," he said with a smile.

Wong named Maestro guitars, known for creating custom-made acoustic guitars and ukeleles, as a local company that has "become quite popular".

He also highlighted brands producing effects and pedals such as Morningstar and Alabs which he'd recently stumbled upon.

Following the post, netizens flooded the comments section, with many of them seemingly impressed at Wong's expertise and interest in guitars.

An Instagram user cheekily requested: "Let me hear that Wonderwall cover."

There were numerous other requests from commenters as well; one wished for Wong to deliver a five-minute guitar solo during the next National Day Rally while another hoped for a "jam session".

In the clip, Wong thanked his followers for the questions and also urged them to continue pursuing their passion, whether it be picking up a musical instrument or simply "learning and excelling" at a new hobby.

ALSO READ: DPM Lawrence Wong serenades TikTok with a guitar rendition of Taylor Swift's Love Story to mark Teachers' Day

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.