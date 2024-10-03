Encik-approved: Singapore Army launches fashion collection in collaboration with local designer Amos Ananda

Forget admin tees, this collection of clothes is set to take army fashion up a notch.

On Tuesday (Oct 1), the Singapore Army unveiled an army-inspired fashion collection in collaboration with local fashion designer Amos Ananda.

Think streetwear aesthetics meet army merchandise.

Amos also announced this in an Instagram post, with him donning the Army x Amos Ananda Baseball Shirt, along with six other fashion models.

"Beaming with pride. My greatest honour to work on this project," the caption read.

The 35-year-old designer mentioned that this project can be seen as him using his talents to give back to the country.

He added: "So proud to share this with my family and friends and I hope these will foster a sense of national pride when you guys wear the official pieces."

So, what can we expect in this collection?

If baseball shirts aren't to your taste, there's the Army Amos Ananda 01 Tee.

This unisex oversized tee is made of premium cotton and costs $69.

There's also a bucket hat ($39) to complement the army look you might be seeking.

This item comes in two sizes, free size for kids and free size for adults.

From the Camo Note Book ($15) to the Hawaiian Shirt ($268), AA Denim Dragon Shirt ($200) to AA Denim Dragon Shorts ($158), there is a host of other limited-edition items from this collaboration.

All of them are available for purchase online on Amos' website.

In the Singapore Army's TikTok video, Lieutenant Colonel Lee Jingal explained the Army's take on this unique partnership with Amos.

"We are reaching out to collaborate with individuals and companies like Amos Ananda who share the same passions as us, to work together and pave new creations for the army," he said.

The collaboration has certainly made an impression online, with users taking to the TikTok video's comments section.

"Waiting for my encik to approve this," one netizen cheekily said.

The light-hearted nature continued with a few other comments.

Over on Our Singapore Army's Instagram page, netizens continued their lighthearted remarks about the fashion collaboration.

"But I wear admin tee [with] a lot of pride," an Instagram user claimed.

Others also asked about whether these clothes were appropriate for heading outfield or if they could purchase them using credits set aside for eMart, the shopping platform for military personnel.

AsiaOne has reached out to Amos and Our Singapore Army for more information.

