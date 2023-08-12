End of an era: Singapore's Lee Pineapple to shutter Johor factory after 92 years

In a bittersweet turn of events, Singapore's iconic Lee Pineapple business is set to close its factory doors after an impressive 92-year run.

Known for its iconic red tins lining up the supermarket shelves, Lee Pineapple is a staple in households across Singapore.

According to a report by China Press, Lee Pineapple's factory in Skudai, Johor, is currently operating with limited production, signalling a gradual phase-out by the end of 2023.

Furthermore, the factory recently underwent temporary closure from July 30 to Aug 6.

Embracing a new business venture

After nearly a hundred years of pineapple production, the business is shifting its focus towards cultivating and harvesting palm oil.

An unnamed employee, as mentioned in Malaysia publication Nanyang Siang Pau, highlighted that the land previously used for pineapple cultivation is no longer suitable for the fruit.

Additionally, growing oil palms proves to be more manageable, as it requires fewer manpower resources compared to the labour-intensive process of canned pineapple production.

The legacy of Lee Pineapple

Lee Pineapple was founded by Singaporean businessman Lee Kong Chian in 1931, and was known as the "Rubber King" and "Pineapple King".

To this day, production operates out of the pre-war factory building in Johor, which has been its home for an impressive 92 years.

The hero ingredient of its product line is, of course, the pineapple, spanning from pineapple juices to slices in syrup.

Beyond local markets, Lee Pineapple exports its products globally, reaching places like America, Japan, Europe and the Middle East.

Fun fact: In 2015, the business shipped 529,470 cases of pineapples from the factory!

So head down to your nearest supermarket to grab one of Lee Pineapple's products while you still can.

ALSO READ: Goodbye thick-cut salmon sashimi: Japanese Curry Express at Fortune Centre to close

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.