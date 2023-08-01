Goodbye thick-cut salmon sashimi: Japanese Curry Express at Fortune Centre to close

Sashimi lovers will know that one of the best places to indulge in some thick-cut salmon slices is Japanese Curry Express at Fortune Centre.

Unfortunately, they'll soon have one less place to satisfy their cravings because the eatery is shuttering for good.

Their last day of operations will be on Aug 12.

In a phone call with one of the staff, AsiaOne confirmed that the eatery will be permanently closed, though no official reason for the closure was given.

Well loved for salmon sashimi and more

Japanese Curry Express was opened by Valen Khoo and Zhuo Jun, who both used to be chefs at a now-defunct Japanese diner in the east.

But while the restaurant's name includes 'curry', their more popular dishes are actually their thick-cut salmon sashimi.

Other popular dishes are their maki, especially the ebi mango maki.

Address: 190 Middle Rd, #03-04, Singapore 188979

ALSO READ: Irene Ang's Thai restaurant in Tanjong Pagar to close on July 30 due to 'crazy rental hike'

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.