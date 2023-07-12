Irene Ang's Thai restaurant in Tanjong Pagar to close on July 30 due to 'crazy rental hike'

Goodbye for now.

That was the message from Soi Candy Thai Noodle & Seafood Bar, after news broke that July 30 will be its final day of operations.

Local actress-host Irene Ang opened this food joint in 2020.

Three years later, the 53-year-old took to Instagram to announce its imminent closure.

She noted that the "new crazy rental hike" spurred this decision.

Irene claimed that the rise in rental fees was relayed to the restaurant just as it was due for renewal, making it "impossible" to continue operating at the current location.

"We would love for your support this final month to our Soi Candy team," Irene added.

Fans of the restaurant will be glad to hear that this may not be the last they see of the brand.

Irene mentioned that she hopes to "bring the next chapter of Soi Candy in the near future" and urged her followers to stay tuned.

With food described as traditional Northern Thai fare with a fun twist, customers can expect dishes such as prawn cakes and basil minced pork with a sunny side up.

Other best sellers include Candy's signature salt-baked sea bass and claypot prawn vermicelli.

Address: 20 Tanjong Pagar Rd, Singapore 088443

Opening hours: 11am to 10.30pm daily, closed on Mondays

