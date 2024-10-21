Enjoy free Kagoshima A5 wagyu at Yakiniku-Go with every set meal for one week

Whether you're a wagyu connoisseur or simply looking for a value-for-money treat, you'll be happy to hear that barbecue restaurant chain Yakiniku-Go is offering a free serving of Kagoshima A5 wagyu (U.P. $15.90) with any set meal purchase.

The promotion is available for one week only from Oct 22 to Oct 28.

Diners can choose from three premium cuts — Zabuton (chuck tail flap), Sankaku (chuck rib), or Ichibo (rump camp). The serving size of each cut is 50g.

Those who prefer cuts that are a little bit chewy and buttery can opt for the Zabuton, while those who like something more melty and rich can opt for the Sankaku.

The Ichibo is suitable for those who enjoy tougher cuts with a stronger beefy taste.

This exclusive deal will only be available at Yakiniku-Go's The Seletar Mall outlet.

Address: 33 Sengkang W Ave, #01-49/50/51/52/53 The Seletar Mall, Singapore 797653

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm (Mon to Fri), 11am to 10pm (Sat and Sun)

Deal ends: Oct 28

