ERP gantry, 1980s Hong Kong and a wizarding world: 6 eateries with unique themes to check out on your next date

While fancy restaurants are a safe choice for date night, it can get pretty boring after a while.

So, the next time you and your partner want to have an intimate meal together, why not visit a restaurant with a unique theme instead?

And by that, we're suggesting eateries that have an ERP gantry, an HDB lift and a barber shop as decor.

Confused? Read on to see what we're talking about.

Keng Eng Kee HK Seafood

One of the newer spots on this list is Keng Eng Kee Seafood, which opened in early January at Safra Punggol.

This is the tzi char specialist's third outlet in Singapore, and it has a very interesting theme — local public transport.

To add a realistic touch, apart from road barricades and traffic lights, there is a life-sized bus stop, complete with a bus stop pole and notice board.

On top of that, there is even an ERP gantry. But don't worry, it won't charge you money every time you walk through it.

Decor aside, diners can feast on menu items like the Sizzling Claypot Moonlight Horfun, Claypot Pig Liver and Chilli Crab Meat with Fried Buns.

Address: 9 Sentul Crescent, #02-01, Safra Punggol, Singapore 828654

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 2pm, 5pm to 10pm

Hey Kee HK Seafood

Visit Hong Kong without having to hop onto an airplane at Hey Kee HK Seafood, which also opened on Jan 5.

With its vibrant lighting and retro decor, the eatery is reminiscent of old-school Hong Kong.

There is even a corner decked out to look like a little barber shop, complete with a barber pole light, swivel chair, and pictures of Hong Kong stars taped to the wall — talk about detail!

Hey Kee also happens to be a dai pai dong-style restaurant. For the uninitiated, dai pai dong means 'big licence stall' in Cantonese, referring to popular outdoor food stalls in Hong Kong that were popular back in the 80s and 90s, and known for their affordable, fuss-free fare.

Some menu items you can expect here include the Pan Fried Beef Tenderloin Cubes with Potatoes, Steamed Soon Hock with Chopped Yellow Chilli and 'Typhoon Shelter' Style Stir Fried Crab.

Address: 102 Guillemard Rd, #01-01, Singapore 399719

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 10.30pm

Lou Shang

Some would probably not be too keen on the idea of spending date night at an HDB estate.

But we promise, this one is different.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNEy7-yO8P/?hl=en[/embed]

Lou Shang is an experiential cafe and bar that encapsulates the experience of Singapore’s HDB from the 1990s to the 2000s era.

Decor-wise, the eatery is designed to look like a typical HDB estate and even comes complete with bamboo poles used for drying clothes, classic iron front gates you would see at the front door of HDB units and letterboxes.

The entrance to the restaurant is hidden behind a lift door and all you need to do is press the lift button to enter.

From 9am to 5pm, the space is a cafe which serves local drinks with a twist, such as the Iced Pandan Kaya Latte, Iced Pei Pa Koa Latte and Iced Honey Yuzu Espresso Tonic.

From 6pm onwards, it transforms into a bar with drinks like Raspberry Ripple and Teh O Limau Session IPA Craft Beer.

Their all-day food menu has interesting dishes like Rainbow Roti, Nyonya Seafood Laksa and 'Ayam' Satay Lasagna.

Address: 38 Prinsep St, #02-02, Singapore 188665

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday 9am to 11pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to 12am, closed on Mondays and Sundays

Mama Diam

The founders of Lou Shang don't just have one nostalgic, local-themed eatery — they have two.

Mama Diam has been around slightly longer than Lou Shang and is a speakeasy bar that was inspired by the mama shops (or provision stores) that can be found dotted around our heartland areas.

The bar's entrance is hidden behind the facade of a mama shop, which houses a variety of vintage magazines and CDs, as well as old-school snacks and toys.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CsI5TuQyUja/?hl=en[/embed]

Food-wise, the menu contains fusion dishes like Marmite Chicken Poppers, Chicken Satay Mac & Cheese and Chilli Soft Shell Crab Bao.

On the drinks menu, there are interesting tipples inspired by local dishes. Some quirky ones include the Nasi Lemak, Pisang Old Fashioned and Mango Sago Highball.

Address: 38 Prinsep St, Singapore 188665

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 4pm to 10.30pm, Friday and Saturday 4pm to 12am

Dragon Chamber

Tucked away behind a fridge at a kopitiam along Circular Road is The Dragon Chamber, a 93-seater restaurant that has a bar, private dining area and more.

The eatery is reminiscent of an old-school Chinatown gambling den, or a place where secret society members would hang out at.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cog_09juKip/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

On the menu is guerrilla-style food that brings back unconventional fusion dishes, such as Cheeseburger Rolls, Wagyu Truffle Beef Hor Fun and Flaming Pineapple Beef.

There is even a dish called Dragon Claw, which contains Singapore-farmed crocodile foot braised in herbal sauce.

Drinks-wise, they have interesting cocktails with names like Bakkwa Old Fashioned and Spiced Pu-er.

Address: 2 Circular Rd, Singapore 049358

Opening hour: Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 3pm, 5pm to 10.30pm, Monday 5pm to 10.30pm

Platform 1094

Harry Potter fans that wish they weren't muggles will love this restaurant.

From the floating candles to the Hogwarts house flags on the wall, stepping in here will make you feel like you're a part of the wizarding world.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Czz_lEyy_Xa/?hl=en[/embed]

The devil is in the details, and if you look closely, you'll see well-thought-out features like the soft toy owls chilling by the fireplace, broomsticks leaning against the wall and the curious pictures framed on the wall.

To fit the theme, the menu features interesting offerings like Carrot and Beetroot Soup - which comes served in a cauldron - as well as The Flying Charm, which essentially is pasta presented on a floating magic wand.

There is even a high tea set that features owl cakes and drinks served in potion bottles. Magical indeed!

Address: 1094 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 328192

Opening hour: Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 10pm, closed on Mondays

