ERP rates to drop for the year-end holidays

ERP rates will drop by $1.00 across 11 gantries for the December school holidays, starting from Nov 22, 2021.



LTA states on Twitter that the changes are being made in view of the year-end school holidays. This latest change will see 11 gantries dropping their rates by $1.00 across their half-hour timeslots.



The revised rates will apply from Nov 22, 2021 to Jan 3, 2022. The changes in the ERP rates are reflected in the table below. These rates will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from Jan 4, 2022 onwards.

Time Period and location Current ERP Rates ERP Rates w.e.f.

Nov 22, 2021 AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards City - Set of 3 gantries 8.30am - 9.30am $1.00 $0.00 5.30pm - 6.30pm $1.00 $0.00 Southbound CTE before Braddell Road 7.00am - 8.00am $1.00 $0.00 8.00am - 9.30am $2.00 $1.00 9.30am - 10.00am $1.00 $0.00 Southbound CTE after Braddell Road & PIE Slip Road

into Southbound CTE - Set of 4 gantries 7.30am - 8.00am $1.00 $0.00 8.00am - 9.30am $2.00 $1.00 9.30am - 10.00am $1.00 $0.00 Northbound CTE after PIE - Set of 2 gantries 5.30pm - 6.00pm $1.00 $0.00 6.00pm - 6.30pm $3.00 $2.00 6.30pm - 7.00pm $2.00 $1.00 KPE CTE after Defu flyover 8.30am - 9.00am $1.00 $0.00

This article was first published sgCarMart.