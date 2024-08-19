EV brand Skyworth poised to enter Singapore market

Skyworth Auto is poised to be the latest Chinese EV manufacturer to enter Singapore's market. Backed by Skywell Group, which has been producing commercial vehicles for over a decade, Skyworth Auto is well equipped to produce innovative vehicles.

Skyworth Auto has appointed Alpine Automobiles as its official distributor. Skyworth Chairman, Huang Hongsheng, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasising its importance in advancing Skyworth's mission of driving global sustainable mobility.

The company aims to offer a premium automotive experience with advanced driving technologies to everyone at an accessible price point.

More details will be announced on Sept 3, 2024, in the meantime, you can follow Skyworth Singapore's Facebook page for more information and sign up to receive the latest updates from the brand here.

[[nid:697630]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.