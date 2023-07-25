EV charging services provider Charge+ aims to have 16,000 charging points in Singapore by 2030

Over the weekend July 22 and 23, Minister for trade and industry Gan Kim Yong launched two sets of Charge+ charging stations for Electric Vehicles (EV) at Block 153 Jalan Teck Whye and Rainforest condominium in Choa Chu Kang, giving the operator more than 1,000 usable electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

Founded in 2018, Charge+ has seen dynamic growth over the last two years, and besides the goal to have 16,000 EV charging stations in Singapore by 2023 it also aims to have another 14,000 charging stations across the rest of Southeast Asia, for a combined number of 30,000 stations.

Charge+ is already operating in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia.

One of the key pillars to reaching its charging station target in this part of the world is the development of a 5,000km EV charging highway that will span five countries across Southeast Asia, making it one of the longest in the world.

Goh Chee Kiong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charge+, stated, "Singapore and the region are unquestionably experiencing robust growth in EV adoption.

As a leading EV charging operator, we are committed to the proliferation of EV charging stations which will help to accelerate EV adoption.

Our comprehensive presence across residential, commercial and industrial buildings will provide EV drivers with the much needed confidence that finding charging infrastructure will be a seamless experience."

Charge+ is one of the leading charging solutions providers in Singapore installing EV charging stations in Housing & Development Board (HDB) carparks, with the plan by the Singapore government to have 60,000 EV charging points in the country by 2030.

At time of writing Charge+ hold the tender award to install at least 4,000o of these points in HDB carparks.

The brand has stated that it "aims to make a meaningful contribution in terms of catalysing EV adoption in Singapore and contribute to Singapore's move to phase out the purchase of new conventional vehicles by 2030."

Besides the industry standard 50kW fast chargers, Charge+ also has a series of 120kW turbo fast chargers that can completely top up most EVs in 30 minutes located within 16 commercial buildings and shopping malls in Singapore

Locations of the Charge+ EV charging stations can be found directly on the Charge+ mobile phone app, downloadable on Android and Apple iOS.

