Evergreen Malta: Where ancient tales meet Mediterranean splendour

Close your eyes and picture the Mediterranean sun casting a golden glow over honey-coloured ramparts. Breathe in the breeze perfumed with thyme and feel the sea salt in the air.

You're in Malta, an archipelago that feels adventurous yet reassuringly familiar for visitors from the Gulf, where a Semitic-rooted language can sound faintly familiar to Arabic speakers, and over 7,000 years of history sit beautifully alongside modern luxury.

Portal to the Mediterranean

Easy connectivity

The journey to Malta is now even more seamless for Gulf residents.

Resumed in July 2025, Qatar Airways once again operates four weekly non-stop flights between Doha and Malta International Airport, making it easier to plan anything from a long weekend to a proper vacation.

From other Gulf cities, one-stop connections are available via Emirates (Dubai), Etihad (Abu Dhabi), and Saudia (Riyadh/Jeddah), making Malta easily accessible for weekend getaways or longer stays.

Full charter in/out of Malta

Private jet charters with operators such as ExecuJet, VistaJet, and Luxwing can elevate the journey from the moment you depart. Malta International Airport's VIP terminal offers a more discreet experience away from the main terminal, with a private lounge atmosphere before boarding.

Visit Malta has also curated "Private Jet Holiday Packages" for ultra-luxury travellers, bookable through concierge desks, pairing seamless arrivals with tailored, request-only experiences such as:

Private, by-request heritage access: Experience the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum with a private guide in a quiet, highly controlled visit designed to protect this extraordinary site.

Superyacht Charters: Navigate the spectacular Grand Harbor and drop anchor in the crystalline waters of Comino's Blue Lagoon for a private swim.

Private Palazzos: Stay in restored 17th-century palazzos in Mdina, with private chefs preparing Maltese feasts in your own secluded courtyard.

A home away from home

For Arab travellers, landing in Malta offers a unique sense of dejà vu. The core of the island's welcome is a deep, historical connection that transcends the typical tourist experience.

The language of the islands

Listen closely to the local language, Malti, and you will hear the echoes of history.

It is the only Semitic language written in the Latin script, sharing a significant portion of its vocabulary with Arabic. Simple words like tuffieħ (apple), qamar (moon), and ħobż (bread) bridge the gap between visitor and host, creating an instant camaraderie that makes communication surprisingly easy.

Halal-friendly dining

The Maltese embrace a Mediterranean diet that naturally aligns with many halal preferences.

The cuisine relies heavily on fresh seafood, sun-ripened vegetables, and olive oil. Beyond the incidental, the island has seen a surge in dedicated halal-friendly dining options to cater to GCC visitors. From high-end restaurants in St. Julian's to traditional family-run eateries, you can dine with confidence and flavor.

For extra peace of mind, look for venues that clearly label halal options, or simply ask staff about ingredients and preparation.

Journey through Malta

Walk through the star-studded scenery

Whether you're curating postcard-perfect memories into Instagram Reels or travel blog posts, Malta, often nicknamed the "Hollywood of the Mediterranean," lays down a photographic backdrop for your journey.

Gladiator & Troy

Walk in the footsteps of heroes at Fort Ricasoli in Kalkara.

This massive fortification served as the imposing entrance to Rome in Ridley Scott's masterpiece Gladiator and Gladiator II and was later transformed into the city of Troy. The scale of the walls alone is enough to transport you to an era of swords and sandals.

Game of Thrones

For fans of the Iron Throne, a visit to Mdina is a pilgrimage.

The city's main gate was the filming location for King's Landing in the first season of Game of Thrones. As you walk through the limestone archway, it is easy to imagine the Stark and Lannister banners fluttering in the wind.

Jurassic World

Valletta turned into a blockbuster jungle gym in Jurassic World: Dominion.

The capital's narrow streets, especially around St. George's Square, hosted high-octane chase sequences through baroque balconies and steep stairways. Even with the dinosaurs gone, the cinematic scenery is just as camera-ready for your journey.

Popeye Village

For the 1980 film Popeye starring Robin Williams, a full wooden village was constructed in Anchor Bay in 1979 and it's still standing today.

Visit now and drink in the cinematic views of Popeye Village Malta. You'll see families exploring the crooked wooden boardwalks, kids splashing in the turquoise waters, and couples posing beside the cheerful, candy-coloured houses that look plucked straight from a storybook.

Be part of a tale as old as time

While much of Europe endures grayish days, Malta enjoys a mild, radiant winter. With daytime highs around the mid-teens °C and cooler evenings, you just need to pack some light layers and be ready to extend your sightseeing hours long after the stars come out to play.

A classic for families

Malta

A piazza for the imagination where peace of mind comes as naturally as the Mediterranean breeze.

Malta is widely considered a safe and easygoing destination, where the islands' compact size and welcoming atmosphere make it comfortable to explore during the day or night, while still following regular travel precautions.

The City of Valletta

Part of the Unesco World Heritage List and deemed as "one of the most concentrated historic areas in the world," Valletta awaits your arrival this year.

With around 320 monuments within just 55 hectares, you will have to come back to truly soak in all the art.

St. John's Co-Cathedral is an absolute must. Step past its austere façade and into a world of baroque splendor: gilded vaults, painted ceilings, marble floors, and in the Oratory, Caravaggio's The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist; the only work he ever signed.

Stroll along Republic Street past the Grand Master's Palace and toward Castille Place. Valletta's streets slope dramatically toward the sea, with wide, shallow steps that make the city's steep climbs feel surprisingly walkable.

For the best "wow" moment, head to the Upper Barrakka Gardens for sweeping panoramas over the Grand Harbor, where centuries of maritime and military history still frame the waterfront.

The Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum

Beneath modern Paola lies the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum, a Unesco-listed subterranean labyrinth carved into soft globigerina limestone over 5,000 years ago. Cut across three levels are its lowest chambers, sitting 10.60 m below the present ground level and shaped with prehistoric tools of its time, like chert, flint, obsidian tools, and antlers.

Inside, chambers echo the architecture of above-ground temples: trilithon doorways, carved niches, and corbelled ceilings adorned with spiral and honeycomb designs painted in red ochre. One chamber is renowned for its haunting acoustic properties, a resonance some believe was harnessed for ancient rituals.

The site once held the remains of approximately seven thousand individuals and yielded remarkable artifacts, including the famed "Sleeping Lady" figurine, now displayed at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Please note that access is strictly controlled for conservation; only 10 visitors are allowed inside at any one time, so booking in advance is essential.

The Megalithic Temples

Across Malta and Gozo, seven prehistoric megalithic temples are UNESCO-listed, offering a rare window into island life thousands of years ago.

On Gozo, the Ġgantija Temples stand as silent witnesses to the late Neolithic Era, dating to around 3600-3200 BC, older than both Egypt's pyramids and Stonehenge.

On Malta's southern coast, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra perch dramatically above the sea, where ancient architecture and rugged landscape converge in an atmospheric setting that feels like a scene from a film you have seen before.

An epic adventure for the young adventurers

For thrill seekers, Malta sheds its ancient skin to reveal a zesty, adrenaline-fueled soul.

The Blue Lagoon

Tucked between Malta and Gozo, Comino is the gateway to an azure wonderland.

The Blue Lagoon, its crown jewel of the islands, glows in electric shades of turquoise, a sweep of pristine water and powdery sand that beckons you to dive right in.

Boat trips and day cruises zip over from both Malta and Gozo, and many throw in extra stops around Comino to explore the hidden coves, snorkeling spots, and the Crystal Lagoon, a rival swimming hole just as impossibly clear.

If you crave a quieter slice of paradise, private charter yachts let you time your splash away from the crowds and soak it all in at your own pace.

Pre-booking or visitor caps may apply. Please check the latest rules before you go.

The Blue Grotto

On Malta's southern coast, the Blue Grotto is a dramatic natural archway leading into a network of six sea caves, celebrated for their exceptionally clear waters and striking colour.

To catch the grotto at its most luminous, aim for a morning visit, when the light is typically best, and the blue reflections are at their most vivid.

Gozo: The tranquil sister island

A short crossing brings you to Gozo, where the pace slows, and the landscape turns greener and more rustic.

In Victoria (Rabat), the island's skyline is crowned by the Ċittadella. Promenade along its fortified ramparts to be rewarded with a breathtaking 360-degree panorama across Gozo, with views stretching right across the sea to Malta.

For beach time, make your way to Ramla Bay (Ramla il-Ħamra), Gozo's unique Red Sandy Beach. Snorkel, swim, or simply soak in the Sun sitting in your own slice of Eden with charming nature and protected dunes.

For divers, Gozo is a revelation. Visibility often exceeds 30 meters, unveiling underwater landscapes in stunning clarity. Note that the diving conditions depend on the weather and the sea.

Join the revelers

Malta knows how to celebrate, and everyone's invited to the party.

Malta Carnival (Il-Karnival ta' Malta): Feb 13 to 17, 2026

Brace yourself for a happy splash of colors. Malta Carnival has been celebrated for centuries, with documented traditions dating back to the Knights' era. The festivities bring days filled with gigantic floats, elaborate costumes, and high-energy celebrations to Valletta and Floriana.

Malta International Fireworks Festival: (Estimated): April 18 to April 30, 2026

Malta's love story with pyrotechnics reaches its peak in late April. More than just a display, this is a competition set against the Grand Harbor. Expect some of the most dazzling moments of the year as the night sky mirrors fire on the water.

Isle of MTV Malta: Estimated June or July

As temperatures rise, so does the volume. Billed as Europe's biggest free music festival, Isle of MTV takes over Il-Fosos Square in Floriana for a massive open-air night of pop energy and global superstars.

Recent lineups have featured a mix of international hitmakers and crowd favorites like Damiano David, Ella Henderson, Nelly Furtado, One Republic, and RAYE.

Malta Jazz Festival: July 2026

For a more laid-back tempo, head to the water's edge at Ta' Liesse on Valletta's waterfront. World-famous jazz artists perform under the stars with the lit-up Three Cities providing a mesmerizing stage set.

Notte Bianca: Oct 3, 2026

On this night, Valletta savours the night. Museums, palaces, and churches fling open their doors for free until late, every piazza becomes a stage, and the streets pulse with music, food, and merrymakers soaking up the electric atmosphere.

This article was first published in Wego.