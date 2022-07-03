'Everyone deserves a second chance': Crowd gathers at Cathay despite busker Jeff Ng cancelling show

The higher you rise, the harder you fall (or so the saying goes). But it seems that busker Jeff Ng might not have flamed out completely just yet.

Hours after the scandal-ridden singer cancelled his regular 7.30pm gig at The Cathay yesterday (July 2), a small crowd was still spotted at the venue waiting to catch his show.

The 32-year-old had posted an Instagram Story that afternoon announcing the cancellation, citing the "steadily climbing" Covid-19 cases as the reason. Several people around him had also tested positive, he added.

He wrote in Mandarin: "I sincerely look forward to singing along with everyone, but at this critical moment, I hope even more that everyone can stay safe and take care of yourselves.

"I am grateful for everyone's support and seek your understanding, thank you."

The cancellation comes after Jeff made headlines this week for all the wrong reasons — from allegedly abusing his ex to a supposed "entitled attitude".

Though a far cry from the hundreds of spectators thronging the area in previous weeks, some were spotted seated at the open area outside The Cathay, waiting in vain for Jeff to show up.

A handful told AsiaOne they were aware of the cancellation but were still hanging around the area in case Jeff or another busker ended up performing.

Others only found out the show would not be happening after they'd settled into their seats at the venue.

One would-be audience member told AsiaOne that he had arrived at 7.15pm to "get a good spot" and only realised after a good half hour that Jeff wouldn't be performing.

"I just came back from abroad, so I'm trying to keep up with trends," said the 29-year-old, who wanted to be known only as Oei.

Disappointed that the gig was cancelled, Oei said he had hoped to catch the performance despite Jeff's recent scandals.

"I think it doesn't affect his performance so I'm here for his performance. I see a separation between his professional life and his private life.

"We all make mistakes. I think everyone deserves a second chance. He has apologised so I think the best thing we can do is move on and stop dwelling in the past."

And then there were those who were clueless about the whole affair. One man who wanted to remain anonymous said he and his partner had been in the area so they decided to drop by for some live music.

"We are a bit disappointed that the show is cancelled," said the 29-year-old, adding that he hadn't been aware of the cancellation, nor any of the drama surrounding Jeff.

"I think he sings quite well, so that's the main attraction."

