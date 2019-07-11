Everything you need to know about adultery in divorce

Adultery in a marriage can be devastating. If you have discovered that your partner has been cheating on you, you may feel betrayed, powerless, or alone.

You may choose to work things out, or you might seek a divorce. Either way, the situation is complicated and your decision will be a personal one. What are your options? Is the act of adultery grounds for divorce? How will it affect the divorce?

To find the answers to these questions and more, we consulted the team of divorce lawyers at PKWA Law. With their extensive experience with clients who have gone through this difficult situation, they gave us advice on your divorce rights and options.

Above all, remember that you are not alone. There are those who will support you, help you fight for your rights, and find what's right for you in this trying time.

IN THE EYES OF THE LAW, WHAT IS ADULTERY?

Before anything else, we need to know what exactly counts as adultery.

According to Singapore law, adultery is very specific and defined: adultery is committed when a person voluntarily engages in sexual intercourse with a person of the opposite sex, other than his/her spouse.

While emotional adultery can be just as destructive to your marriage, it doesn't fall under the legal definition of adultery.

DOES KISSING AND FLIRTING COUNT AS ADULTERY?

No, these acts of infidelity, though serious, aren't considered as adultery.

Adultery under Singapore divorce refers to full sexual intercourse between your spouse and a member of the opposite sex. All other kinds of sexual activity falling short of sex - while damaging to your marriage - do not constitute as adultery.

IS ADULTERY A GROUND FOR DIVORCE?

Adultery is one of five grounds for divorce in Singapore. Essentially, you must prove that your marriage has irretrievably broken down. To prove this, you can use one of five facts:

Adultery 3 years of separation with consent 4 years of separation Unreasonable behaviour Desertion

WHAT DO I HAVE TO DO TO PROVE ADULTERY?

During divorce proceedings, the courts will study the facts presented to them. That's why if you choose to pursue adultery as grounds for divorce, you will have to prove that adultery, in fact, occurred.