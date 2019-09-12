Everything you need to know about curtains and blinds in Singapore and where to buy them

Curtains and blinds are window coverings designed to provide homeowners with a multitude of benefits.

During a typical sunny afternoon in Singapore, these window covers provide homeowners with respite from the glaring sunlight. They also help improve the privacy of your home and keep it cool.

In Singapore, the importance of having curtains and blinds have extended beyond their basic functions. They've become an imperative part of a home's aesthetics, potentially enhancing its interior design.

Interested in getting some window furnishings? Read on to find out more!

TYPES OF CURTAINS

PANEL PAIR

PHOTO: DC Vision Design

Panel pair curtains are a popular choice among homeowners. These curtains feature a pair of separate panels placed on either side of the window.

They can also be tied back to create a symmetrical look for your window covering.

SINGLE PANEL

PHOTO: Starry Homestead

As its name suggests, single panel curtains contain one curtain panel that covers the entire window. To open it, you can either pull it to the side or tie it back for a unique, asymmetrical look.

WINDOW TREATMENT SET

PHOTO: Ciseern by Deisgner Furnishings

A window treatment set typically consists of one or two curtains and a valance.

Some of these sets also come with additional accessories like tiebacks and a curtain rod.

VALANCE

PHOTO: The Curtain Boutique

A valance is a short curtain that hangs at the top of your curtains.

These are available separately, or as part of a window treatment set.

BLACKOUT CURTAINS

PHOTO: The Curtain Boutique

Blackout curtains are designed to prevent light from penetrating your room, ensuring complete darkness.

This can help protect your furniture from UV damage and fading over time.

TYPES OF BLINDS

VENETIAN BLINDS

Due to their versatility, venetian blinds are the most common style of blinds. They come in a myriad of colours and materials, ranging from aluminium to wood.

Additionally, these blinds also easy to install, operate, and maintain.

VERTICAL BLINDS

Vertical blinds are made up of long pieces of material that hang individually from the top of the window.

These blinds are commonly found on patio doors or tall, large windows. Depending on your preference, you can choose to open them from the side or part them in the middle.

PLEATED SHADES

PHOTO: IKEA

These shades are made of a piece of material that's been pleated. They come in an accordion-like pattern that allows you to lower and raise them easily.

ROLLER BLINDS

Roller blinds are typically made of a single piece of material that's fitted onto the top of your window frame.

It can be easily operated by pulling a cord attached to the blind or by using a sidewinding chain mechanism.

ROMAN BLINDS

PHOTO: The Curtain Expert

Roman blinds appear smooth and straight when closed. It provides homeowners with good window coverage and can help keep light out when fully closed.

KOREAN BLINDS

PHOTO: The Curtain Expert

Also known as rainbow, combi, or shadow blinds, Korean blinds are growing increasingly popular among Singaporeans.

These blinds are made from a combination of perforated and polyester material.

By pulling a cord attached to the blinds, you can easily adjust the amount of sunlight you wish to let into your home.

CURTAINS VS BLINDS

CURTAINS

✓ Comes in a wider range of designs, colours, and textures

✓ Safer for children as they don't require a pull cord

✓ Easy to clean - simply remove and place them in the washing machine

X Takes up more space than blinds - can make a room appear smaller

X Higher chance of stains and mould growth

BLINDS

✓ Easy installation

✓ More affordable option

X Limited design selection

X Harder to clean - cleaning between each slat can be troublesome and time-consuming

READY-MADE VS CUSTOM DESIGNED CURTAINS OR BLINDS

BUDGET

Your budget plays a vital role in any home improvement projects. As homeowners, we desire high-quality results at the most affordable prices.

Ready-made curtains and blinds are more economical because they're priced much lower than custom-designed ones. Thus, they're perfect for those with a tight budget.

However, as with any bulk-produced product, the attention to detail and quality of materials used might potentially be compromised.

AESTHETICS

Ready-made curtains and blinds are available in a broad selection of fabric types, colours, and designs.

However, a considerable amount of effort needs to be spent on searching for something that fits your requirements exactly.

Custom-designed products, on the other hand, allows you to tailor the design of the window coverings to your needs.

PRECISION