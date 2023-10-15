EVs with the cheapest horsepower in Singapore

Among the flurry of information on a car's spec sheet, a few prominent numbers stand out from the others. These include the price, fuel economy, acceleration, and of course, the most important one — Horsepower.

While high horsepower doesn't guarantee performance (many other factors such as the weight of the vehicle, handling dynamics, torque and others affect the overall performance of a car), it is a widely accepted metric to determine a car's ability to go fast — at least in a straight line.

In the past, horsepower was difficult to come by — you'll need a large-capacity engine with a supercharger, or turbocharger, or multiple of them in order to produce large amounts of horsepower. However, attending the recent launch of the BYD Seal made one thing very clear: At a sub $300,000 price point, you can get an EV that produces over 500bhp — it seems like horsepower is much easier to come by these days.

However, no thanks to the insane COE prices, cars are much costlier as well — while the Octavia RS 245 topped the list as the car with the cheapest horsepower back in 2018, a brand new Octavia RS will cost you $264,900 while producing 241bhp, resulting in a cost per bhp of $1,099.

So, with this as a point of comparison, I've come up with a list of EVs that offer the cheapest horsepower (below $1,000/bhp) that you can buy today — remember, these 16 EVs offer horsepower at a lower cost than the Octavia RS, which is quite the value champion when it comes to performance cars!

1. BYD Seal Electric Performance

Cost per bhp: $537

Price: $280,888

Power: 523bhp

Torque: 670Nm

0-100km/h: 3.8s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

2. Tesla Model 3 Electric Performance AWD

Cost per bhp: $595

Price: $301,258 (Cat B COE of $146,002)

Power: 506bhp

Torque: 660Nm

0-100km/h: 3.3s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

3. Tesla Model Y Electric Performance AWD

Cost per bhp: $628

Price: $331,101 (Cat B COE of $146,002)

Power: 527bhp

0-100km/h: 3.7s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

4. Polestar 2 Electric Long Range Dual Motor Performance Pack

Cost per bhp: $733

Price: $344,000

Power: 469bhp

Torque: 740Nm

0-100km/h: 4.2s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

5. Volvo C40 Electric Recharge Twin Ultimate

Cost per bhp: $799

Price: $321,000

Power: 402bhp

Torque: 660Nm

0-100km/h: 4.7s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

6. BYD Seal Electric Premium

Cost per bhp: $808

Price: $248,888

Power: 308bhp

Torque: 360Nm

0-100km/h: 5.9s

Drivetrain: Single motor, rear-wheel drive

7. Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Inspiration

Cost per bhp: $884

Price: $283,800

Power: 321bhp

Torque: 605Nm

0-100km/h: 5.1s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

8. Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electric AWD

Cost per bhp: $884

Price: $283,888

Power: 321bhp

Torque: 605Nm

0-100km/h: 5.1s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

9. Tesla Model 3 Electric RWD

Cost per bhp: $900

Price: $250,972 (Cat B COE of $146,002)

Power: 279bhp

Torque: 420Nm

0-100km/h: 6.1s

Drivetrain: Single motor, rear-wheel drive

10. Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric EQC400 4MATIC Sport (Parallel Import)

Cost per bhp: $900

Price: $362,000

Power: 402bhp

Torque: 760Nm

0-100km/h: 5.1s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

11. BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe Electric

Cost per bhp: $903

Price: $483,888

Power: 536bhp

Torque: 795Nm

0-100km/h: 3.9s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

12. Tesla Model Y Electric RWD

Cost per bhp: $945

Price: $278,838 (Cat B COE of $146,002)

Power: 295bhp

0-100km/h: 6.9s

Drivetrain: Single motor, rear-wheel drive

13. Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric EQE 53 4MATIC

Cost per bhp: $950

Price: $642,888

Power: 677bhp

Torque: 1,000Nm

0-100km/h: 3.5s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

14. BMW iX1 electric xDrive30 M Sports Package (Parallel Import)

Cost per bhp: $971

Price: $299,000

Power: 308bhp

0-100km/h: 5.6s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

15. MG 4 EV Trophy Sport LR

Cost per bhp: $975

Price: $195,888

Power: 201bhp

Torque: 250Nm

0-100km/h: 7.9s

Drivetrain: Single motor, rear-wheel drive

16. Kia EV6 Electric GT-Line

Cost per bhp: $988

Price: $316,999

Power: 321

Torque: 605Nm

0-100km/h: 5.2s

Drivetrain: Dual motor, all-wheel drive

Not convinced that EVs are the best bang for buck when it comes to power?

When we sought out the cars that offered the cheapest horsepower back in 2018, the star in the article was the Octavia RS 245, which offered a cost per bhp of $539 back then.

Today, even with the increase in car prices, the BYD Seal Performance puts out 523bhp at just $527 each despite the insane COE prices, clearly beating the value champion of the past.

Meanwhile, a typical internal combustion engine car such as the Tucson Hybrid has a cost per bhp of $1,040, and a sportier option that offers great value, such as the Subaru WRX, will still cost you $977 per bhp. It is pretty clear that if horsepower figure is what you seek, EVs are the clear choice in the current climate.

ALSO READ: New Subaru Crosstrek now available in Singapore

This article was first published in sgCarMart.