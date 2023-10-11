New Subaru Crosstrek now available in Singapore

Subaru has introduced the Crosstrek, the replacement for the XV, with the new crossover SUV available in e-Boxer hybrid form only for Singapore. Prices start at S$216,800 inclusive of COE, and the Crosstrek features an updated design as well as an enhanced version of its Eyesight driver assistance safety suite.

The new Crosstrek is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Boxer engine that produces 150hp and 196Nm of torque, but the engine capacity puts it at a disadvantage as it means it nets a Category B COE, hence the steep asking price. The previous generation XV had a 1.6-litre Cat A version, but it remains to be seen if this will be available for the new Crosstrek.

It is notable though that the Crosstrek's drivetrain is also a hybrid, with the engine paired with an electric motor that produces 16.7hp and 66Nm of torque, in a system that's similar to the Forester e-Boxer hybrid.

As a result, Subaru claims that the Crosstrek is able to deliver an average fuel consumption figure of 6.9L/100km. In terms of performance, the Crosstrek is able to go from 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 199km/h, and as always, the car is equipped with Subaru's symmetrical all-wheel-drive system.

The other major highlight of the Crosstrek is the revised suite of driver assistance safety systems, which Subaru dubs Enhanced Eyesight 4.0. The key upgrades include a new wide angle monocular camera, which combine with the two existing cameras to further enhance its effectiveness in detecting obstacles in front of the car, like pedestrians or cyclists.

Other features in the Enhanced Eyesight 4.0 suite that have been updated include the Adaptive Cruise Control, which now has a Lane Centering Function, as well as the Lane Departure Warning, which has Lane Departure Prevention. There's also the Driver Monitoring System which uses an infra-red camera and facial recognition technology to monitor and alert the driver if he is feeling sleepy or drowsy.

The Crosstrek comes with an extensive list of standard equipment, and these include LED cornering lamps, a 360-degree surround view camera, 10-way power adjustable driver seat, and the portrait-style 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.