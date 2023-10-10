Lexus LM luxury MPV lands in Singapore

Lexus' luxury people carrier, the LM, has been officially launched in Singapore. The car, which is based on the Toyota Vellfire, has a starting retail price of $510,888 without COE for the LM 350h seven-seater, with the more exclusive four-seater variant due to arrive early next year. At current COE prices, this means that the LM would cost upwards of $650,000 or so to put on the road here.

According to Borneo Motors, the official distributor for Lexus here, Singapore has been allocated 30 units of the LM for this year, of which about 20 have already been snapped up. Borneo adds that response has been encouraging, with the car being extremely favoured by customers looking for an ultra-luxury high-end people carrier for family duties.

Despite being based on the Vellfire, the LM boasts its own distinctive design language to stand out from its Toyota-branded cousin. The front is dominated by a reinterpretation of the Lexus 'Spindle' grille, while it also has its own distinctive glasshouse design, as well as a futuristic rear brake light bar that stretches across the width of the rear end.

The biggest selling point of the LM is the interior however, and Lexus has loaded up the car's cabin with the kind of luxury and attention to detail that has been a hallmark of the brand. The second row captain's chairs feature not just automated reclining and massage functions, but also shock-absorbing materials for maximum comfort.

Each captain's chair occupant also gets their own individual mini touchscreen device to control various features such as the air conditioning, sunroof, audio, lighting, and functions on the 14-inch ceiling-mounted dropdown screen, among others. Further, there are dual individual panoramic sunroofs for each second-row passenger, further adding to the exclusivity.

Lexus has also tweaked the LM's drivability to further enhance refinement, with the engine and its mounts specially tuned to reduce vibrations. Acoustic glass has also been used to minimise wind noise while on the move, and there is also a new "Rear Comfort" drive mode, which works with the Adaptive Variable Suspension to smoothen out ride quality even further for passengers.

Lexus is targeting the LM at ultra high-end affluent customers, who generally already have a number of other luxury cars in their stable, and would want something equally befitting in status and yet still capable of being used as a multi-purpose people carrier. The upcoming four-seater variant is expected to be even more exclusive, with a cabin said to be outfitted like an airline's first class suite.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.