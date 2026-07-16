Ex-SIA steward opens takeaway cafe where a 'monster hand' serves you through a hole in the wall

Muhammad Haziq Mikhail Azhar hung up his cabin crew uniform to open a unique takeaway cafe concept where customers are greeted by sharp talons and fur.

Since July 4, a "monster hand" has been stretching out of a hole in a wall along Baghdad Street, handing out beverages and sandwiches to customers.

The cafe, aptly named Peekabrew!, is the brainchild of the 24-year-old former Singapore Airlines (SIA) steward.

Haziq designed the concept to give customers a more memorable experience, he told Berita Harian.

"I wanted to surprise customers when their orders are handed to them through the opening. If it was just a normal hand, it would look rather ordinary. That is why I chose a monster-shaped glove," he said.

Customers will be able to see different themed hands or gloves emerging from the opening during festive seasons, Haziq added.

6 noes before a yes

Haziq's move into entrepreneurship came after he was let go from his cabin crew role eight months ago due to a ligament injury on his wrist.

He found a partner to venture into the cafe scene with him, but it ended as both parties had different goals, according to the news report.

Six investors rejected his proposal, some citing market saturation concerns, before he eventually found a willing backer.

Opening his cafe in the Bugis area was also seen by many as a risky move, given the high rental costs.

"But I did not make the decision blindly. I calculated the costs and made reasonable assumptions before starting this business," he said.

Haziq revealed that while rental prices in Bugis could reach up to $15,000 a month, he only needed a kitchen area instead of a full cafe space, helping curtail rental expenses.

In creating Peekabrew!, he took inspiration from the takeaway-focused model of coffee chain Luckin, as well as small counter-style shops he encountered while travelling overseas.

"Most coffee shops offer customers a space to dine in. I wanted to create a more unique experience, where customers interact only through the opening," he said.

The cafe's signature Cloud series features flavoured cold foam drinks. Also on the menu are matcha and coffee items as well as fried sandos (sandwiches) made with soft Japanese milk bread and various fillings.

AsiaOne has reached out to Haziq for comments.

Address: 12 Baghdad Street, Singapore 199669

Opening hours: Sun-Thurs, 11am to 10pm; Fri-Sat, 11am-11pm

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com