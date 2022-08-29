An exclusive first look at BMW's i Pavilion exhibition at Ion Orchard

With the i Pavilion exhibition, BMW aims to bring their latest electrified offerings to a more central location, so members of the public can have a chance to get up close and personal with the cars.

Located at the outdoor atrium at ION Orchard, the expansive space manages to still be cosy and welcoming, despite it clearly having the capacity to contain two cars and a sizeable crowd.

We were fortunate enough to be granted permission for an exclusive first look at the event space, and this writer's interior design (and contracting) senses were very much left tingling, as you can actually still smell the new-ness of the materials used in the fabrication of the exhibition.

On display are two of BMW's latest electrified cars. Representing the now-ubiquitous SUV class is their flagship iX SUV (we reviewed the car earlier this year, check out the review right here!). If SUVs are not your speed, BMW also has their i4 eDrive 40 on display.

Also prominently displayed are the various charging solutions that you can utilise to recharge your new BMW EV, as well as further showcases of BMW's technology, and tech offered by their partners, Samsung and Bowers & Wilkins.

If you'd like a more in-depth look at the various BMW EVs, do head down over to the i Pavilion itself! The show will run from Aug 27 - Sept 18 2022, from 10 am to 10 pm daily. Do note that the event space may be closed after 6 pm on certain days for private functions!

