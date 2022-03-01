Expect only good tunes at these 3 music-focused bars

It’s been more than two years since live music performances in Singapore have come to a standstill. Entertainment venues have had to scramble for a food licence in order to remain operational, while performers take to showcasing their talents online. Regulations have somewhat relaxed a little since the first wave of the virus, but the end still feels far away for most.

In January, an online movement named #savemusicsg emerged on Instagram. Started by Matty Wainwright, former artist relation manager and DJ, the movement is planning a 24-hour live DJ stream and has quickly gained more than 3,000 followers. It’s giving a face to people whose livelihoods have been affected, and has successfully garnered some media attention.

While the bars and clubs have quietly disappeared into the night, a few are taking matters into their hands. Seeing an opportunity to realise their own visions of a creative space, three musicians have ventured into the F&B sector in a bid to keep doing what they love while providing law-abiding spaces for music lovers.

Dean Chew, co-founder of Offtrack

Dean Chew (left) and Daniel O’Connor.

PHOTO: Offtrack

Spatial designer with an architectural background by day and co-founder of Darker Than Wax (a DJ collective), Chew is no stranger to the F&B business.

His first rodeo took the form of Tuckshop, an industrial-inspired bistro and bar along Tanjong Pagar. Fast forward 12 years later, Offtrack is a more refined and polished attempt at recreating the listening bar he’s always dreamed of since chancing upon Cafe Royale in Barcelona.

Along with Daniel O’Connor, co-founder of party organisers Ice Cream Sundays, the pair have repurposed a former sleazy disco into a “living room” space dressed in warm tones of a tropical sunset. Structural problems delayed the opening for a few months (something that Chew now sees as a blessing in disguise) and Offtrack finally opened their doors in January this year.

The Pan Asian fare and updated cocktail menu is concise and doesn’t take itself too seriously, but that’s all fuel for everything else there is to partake in. Modular furniture speaks to the bar’s versatility; artwork on the walls and the playlist changes seasonally curated by artists and musicians, while DJ-ing and production workshops are lined up for the near future.

The bigger plan, however, is to stoke the fire of music and culture for the next generation. He adds, “We need more spaces like this, which is why I want to inspire young entrepreneurs to come here and go… I want to do this too.”

34 North Canal Road, 01-01, Singapore 059290.

Wayne Liu (Koflow), co-founder of Honcho

Third time’s the charm for Wayne Liu also known as KoFlow, a familiar face in Singapore’s hip hop scene and one of the country’s best turntablists. Pursued by his business partners for joint F&B ventures in 2015 and 2018, he finally conceded last year when the pandemic threw a wrench in his plans. Coincidentally, he had intended to take a backseat to turntablism and DJ-ing as he approached the big 4-0.

Occupying the former Screening Room at Ann Siang Road, Honcho at first comes across as a multi-storey F&B concept with three differently designed rooms in the basement (inspired by basement bars in Moscow), on the ground floor (modern Japanese) and on the rooftop (alfresco rooftop bars in Williamsburg). KoFlow, himself, has had a hand in the interior design from the light on the floors to the mural done by PHUNK Studio on the rooftop.

The intention of Honcho, however, goes much further than being the next watering hole. Frustrated by his own bad experiences with event organisers who undercut local talent, KoFlow has lofty plans to foster a community of artists and non-creatives who are open to collaboration. The place offers a membership that gives access to the basement bar as well as workshops in the future.

As the first hyperlocal members club in Singapore, it will also pioneer a loaning, funding or investment programme specifically for artists. Offering an alternative for creatives looking for a way to realise their dreams, they’d have to pitch their ideas to a panel that’ll decide on its feasibility.

Once approved, members who are interested can also decide if they want to loan, fund or invest in the project. It all sounds like an episode of Shark Tank but if it happens, Honcho would’ve facilitated a rare meeting of the creative- and business-minded.

12 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069692.

Robin Chua, music director at Vertigo 26

PHOTO: Instagram/vertigo26.sg

Although opened on Aug 11 last year, Vertigo 26 at the basement of the MINT Museum of Toys has kept a relatively low profile. A listening bar by Simon Chia and Eric Chan, who also run AV solutions company Factory Communications, it’s a cosy space furnished with dark wood floors and black leather seats. Shelves of vinyls lead all the way to the end where you’ll find a beer tap with eight craft IPAs, sours, stout and ale.

In charge of the music is DJ and vinyl collector Robin Chua also known as KiDG, who curates the playlist for the night. He injects his eclectic taste in music, putting on records that range from 80s, electronica, soul, funk and disco. “Best to come with an open mind and be surprised by what you hear,” he says.

Vertigo 26 (the word ‘vertigo’ inspired by an old record store of the same name) also comprises a music retail section with a mix of new and used vinyls from their own collection including a rare P. Ramlee record. It’s what draws in the mixed crowd ranging from their 20s to their 50s, who all share a love for analogue music.

26 Seah street, Basement Level, Singapore 188382.

This article was first published in The Peak.