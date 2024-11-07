'Expensive and tastes bad': Chinese tourist complains about bad food experiences in Singapore

Singapore is said to be a foodie's paradise thanks to our diverse range of cuisine, affordable Michelin options, and unique local hawker culture.

But not everyone seems to agree with that sentiment — and some of them are pretty vocal about it.

One such person is a Chinese tourist who regularly posts food-related content on Xiaohongshu (or RED) under the username Chan Xiaoyang (transliteration).

In an impassioned Xiaohongshu post uploaded on Oct 18, the tourist claimed that she would "never come back" to Singapore again, because the food here is "expensive, and tastes bad".

In the post depicting a carousel of different Singaporean dishes including pandan cake, bak kut teh, satay and durian desserts, she went on to write about how each of them dissatisfied her.

"Pandan cake is special, but it doesn't taste good. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh tastes too normal! What kind of Michelin is Eminent Frog Porridge? Lau Pa Sat is so bad that it made me angry, and 99 Old Trees is so average that it can't be more average! Don't even get me started on the alcohol..." she wrote.

The tourist also expressed anger in her post, stating that Singapore is a "desert when it comes to good food".

The post, which has since garnered 158 comments, was met with mixed reactions, with some agreeing that it's tough to find good food in Singapore.

"Nine out of 10 food places in Singapore are not good," a user commented.

"I should have seen this post earlier, I got scammed, it really tastes terrible!" another wrote.

A couple of them commented that Malaysia had better food, which the OP agreed with.

Some were offended by her harsh words, expressing joy that she won't be coming back, while some were perplexed by her opinions as they enjoyed the food that she was flaming.

"I've tried everything that you mentioned, and it's all really good. What's wrong with the alcohol?" a commentor shared.

"I like all the places that you mentioned," another chimed in.

But most of the comments seem to be leaning towards the possibility that the poster went to the "wrong places" that are "overrated". They also stated that most locals wouldn't patronise these places.

"I've never been to these few restaurants (that you posted), but you can't really say that it's a desert when it comes to good food either. Singapore's laksa, nasi lemak and Yakun's butter kaya toast are all flavours that I still think about after returning home."

"Some western restaurants are also good. Maybe you just didn't go to the right places," another tourist wrote.

Many also stated that everyone's preference for food is subjective and that she might just not be used to the flavours here.

Several commentors also shared their own food experiences, giving her their own advice and food recommendations.

After receiving feedback on her post, the original poster posted another statement, claiming that the food in Singapore wasn't really all bad.

Aside from Lau Pa Sat and Eminent Frog Porridge, she said the rest of the food that she initially complained about didn't taste bad at all, they were just average.

"After travelling so far, of course I'd want to eat something that would make me happy," she wrote.

She also stated that she did find food places that she had enjoyed, like Boon Tong Kee, and will be uploading more videos about them.

In a previous post uploaded on Oct 13, the tourist shared a picture of a piece of goreng pisang, stating that she found the "best goreng pisang of her life", with a hashtag that says "good food in Singapore".

She has also since uploaded a new video on her account, depicting her trying out desserts in Singapore.

The first two places she tried were Yat Ka Yan and Ah Chew Desserts, both of which are popular dessert spots in Singapore.

She gave good reviews on Yat Ka Yan.

On Ah Chew Desserts, she wrote "it's not worth it. You can totally find cheaper and better options back home".

She then tried 99 Old Trees, which she had mentioned in the controversial post.

"Eating the first bowl made me angry. The second bowl barely passed," she stated in the video.

