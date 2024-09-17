Chinatown 'cai fan' stall owner calls cops on tourist who insisted on paying only after finishing meal

A tourist found himself in trouble after he insisted on paying for his meal only after he was done eating.

The police were eventually called in to mediate the spat, which took place at the Chinatown Complex Food Centre on Sept 8, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 'cai fan' stall owner, surnamed Yu, said that the middle-aged tourist is from China, and the food he ordered had cost $3.60.

"He said that in his hometown, they pay after eating. He also pointed at his crossbody bag and said he had money," said 34-year-old Yu.

"I saw him sitting at a table near the stall and decided to let him eat first."

Sometime later, the man returned to the stall and asked for additional rice and dishes. When Yu asked the tourist to first pay for his earlier order, the man refused.

"I've never encountered such a situation, so I told him he affected my business and I'd call the police," recounted the stall owner.

The tourist reportedly tried to leave the stall about five minutes later, but was stopped by Yu's wife. Police officers then arrived, and spoke to the man.

Yu said the police officers informed him that the man had just arrived in Singapore that morning.

The stall owner was given a $10 note from the tourist's bag and asked if he would like to continue serving the tourist, to which he declined and returned the man's change.

The tourist was subsequently taken away by the police, Yu added.

