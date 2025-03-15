Expert tips on eating habits for a healthy Ramadan and Hari Raya

Fasting from dawn to dusk during Ramadan can be a challenge for many, especially when it comes to staying energised throughout the day.

And as the fasting month transitions to Hari Raya Puasa or Aidilfitri, a time of festivities and feasting, it’s easy to get caught up in indulgence.

To help you achieve a successful and healthy Ramadan and Hari Raya, here are some tips and insights from dietary and nutrition experts on how to stay on top of your health during this period.

During Ramadan, fasting lasts from dawn to dusk.

The number of hours is dependent on the region, and in Singapore, the fasting time is around 13 hours a day, according to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (or Muis).

This means for people who are fasting, their daily diets would be affected — including their appetite during mealtimes.

Some might see a drop in their appetite, feeling full quicker, while some might crave for more indulgent food after a day of not eating.

According to Alefia Vasanwala, principal dietitian at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, what is eaten during the pre-dawn meal (or sahur) affects one's health and energy levels significantly throughout the day.

She shared with AsiaOne that having simple carbohydrates for sahur such as white rice or white bread without protein and vegetables could lead to a spike in sugar levels, followed by a "crash".

"Throughout the whole day, you will feel very tired and fatigued," the dietitian stated.

Instead, she recommends slow-releasing carbohydrates — wholegrains like brown rice, chappati or whole wheat bread and oats paired with protein and vegetables.

"They will release sugar slowly in your blood so that you don't peak, neither do you crash."

The same mindful eating advice applies when one has to break their fast in the evening (also known as iftar).

Advising against overconsuming food when breaking one's fast, Loh Win Nie, vice president of the Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association (SNDA), tells AsiaOne: "After long hours of fasting, some people rush into eating large meals or overconsume fried, processed and sugary foods. This can cause bloating, sluggishness and a post-meal energy crash."

"When we are hungry, our food choices are often driven by cravings rather than mindful decisions. What starts as a simple one-plate meal can quickly turn into a three- to four-course feast, with appetisers, main meals, desserts and snacks, especially with the wide variety of tempting options available at Ramadan bazaars,” she continued.

So, what's a healthy way to break your fast?

According to Win Nie, it's a good idea to start with water and dates, followed by a balanced meal consisting of lean protein, complex carbohydrates and vegetables.

But of course, that doesn't mean that you'd have to miss out on the festive treats entirely.

The key is in moderation.

"Enjoy these indulgent foods in moderation and balance your meals by including grilled, steamed, or baked dishes. Opt for naturally sweet alternatives like fruits or dates to satisfy your cravings without excessive sugar intake," she advised.

MuslimSG, a lifestyle platform that is part of Muis, also cautions about overindulging immediately during iftar, stating in an article: "Instead of having those tasty meats and scrumptious meals first, it is always better to start lightly by eating dates or drinking plain water."

Health benefits of fasting

When done properly, some studies also state that fasting could be beneficial to health.

According to Win Nie, fasting offers several health benefits like supporting metabolic health as it "may improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of type two diabetes".

This is echoed by Beatrice Liew, a dietitian at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, who shared with AsiaOne: "Fasting may help reduce daily caloric intake and promote weight loss, which in turn may reduce insulin resistance and improve the body's sensitivity to insulin in individuals with prediabetes or type two diabetes."

However, fasting may not be for everyone, Win Nie cautioned.

"Especially for individuals with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or gastric issues.

"Those with health concerns should consult a doctor to determine if and how they can fast safely,” she stated.

Similarly, MuslimSG advised: "Individuals who are experiencing health issues because of old age or chronic illnesses and are advised by doctors not to fast again are excused from fasting."

Transitioning to Hari Raya

Once the month of Ramadan is over and Hari Raya comes around, the days of restraint and fasting are replaced by family gatherings, festive treats and feasting.

And for many, this might be indulging in many holiday favourites like kuih raya, cakes and hearty dishes like rendang.

While it's okay to enjoy festive foods in moderation, it’s also important to continue practising mindfulness to prevent overeating and gastrointestinal discomfort.

"Start with smaller, balanced meals to allow your digestive system to adjust after a month of fasting," said Win Nie.

According to her, it’s also crucial to prioritise hydration and fibre intake.

"Drink plenty of water throughout the day to compensate for the reduced intake during Ramadan and avoid dehydration, especially with festive foods high in salt and sugar,' she continued.

"Many festive meals are rich in meat, coconut milk and carbs, but lack fibre, which can lead to indigestion issues. Ensure every meal includes vegetables and fruits."

She also pointed out that while Ramadan and Hari Raya take place only once a year, it takes up two full months — which is one-fifth of the year.

"Hari Raya is about celebration, togetherness, and delicious food, but it doesn’t have to come at the expense of health.

By making mindful choices, staying active and balancing indulgence with moderation, you can enjoy the festive season while maintaining good health and well-being," she stated.

