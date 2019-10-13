Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea

With input from nutritionist Charlotte Mei and dietitian Vanessa McNamara, this definitive guide will settle all your queries about what to eat, how to eat, and if there's such a thing as healthy bubble tea.

Paleo, Keto, Low Carb, No Sugar, South Beach, High Protein, Whole 30, Juice Cleanse…. There seems to be a new diet/nutrition plan popping up every time you think you know what it means to eat right.

We get your conundrum - trust us, we get confused too - and decided it's high time we put an end to all your (and our) burning questions once and for all.

After all, you are what you eat, and eating should really be an enjoyable (not confounding) affair.

To help us make sense of all the diets, food trends and nutrition beliefs floating around, we enlisted the help of nutritionist Charlotte Mei and dietitian Vanessa McNamara to answer a slew of dietary questions to *hopefully* set us on the path of a wholesome, sustainable eating plan for life.

THE AMAZON IS BURNING, THE OCEANS ARE OVERFISHED. EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT SUSTAINABLE LIVING. CAN ADOPTING A VEGAN DIET REALY BE CONSIDERED BALANCED AND HEALTHY?

Charlotte: It requires a lot of planning to make sure one's vegan diet includes a good balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat. It is important, too, to eat a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and good fats, rather than sticking to the same ones, which could be the case for many vegans.

Keep in mind that animal-based products contain a host of nutrients that plant foods contain very little of, if any at all: vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids.

OKAY, SO WHAT ABOUT BEYOND MEAT AND IMPOSSIBLE FOODS PRODUCTS. ARE THEY HEALTHY?

Charlotte: Firstly, Beyond Meat/Impossible Foods products aren't lab-grown meats and both are neither healthy nor unhealthy. Take the Beyond Burger Patty and Impossible Burger Patty for example.

The numbers on their nutrition labels are comparable to that of a beef patty, in terms of protein, fat and calories. However, their ingredient list doesn't look as great.

The protein in Beyond/Impossible products comes from processed plant sources (e.g. pea protein in Beyond Meat, soy protein in Impossible Burger), whereas the protein in a beef patty comes from beef, a whole food.

I would rather Beyond/Impossible products contain natural protein sources, such as legumes, rather than processed vegetable proteins.

There is nothing wrong with them, however it doesn't pass off as eating vegetables, as one would assume when eating a 'plant-based burger'.

Beyond/Impossible products also contain a high amount of salt, packing in about 20 per cent of our recommended daily intake of sodium (5g) in just one serving.

Most Singaporeans are already consuming more than the recommended intake of salt per day, and such a product wouldn't be helping with that.

Beyond/Impossible are better for the environment because of their low carbon footprint, but they are not necessarily healthy. The healthfulness of a food also depends on our individual needs. Be mindful of the health halo that may come with these products, because they are simply plant-based products, and not actual vegetables.

In short, I'd say it doesn't hurt to give these products a try. However, eat them in moderation, alongside vegetables.

SO WHAT ABOUT JUICE CLEANSES? ARE THEY HEALTHY AND WHAT SORT OF JUICES ARE HEALTHIER THAN OTHERS?

PHOTO: Pixabay

Charlotte: Most people go on a juice cleanse hoping to detoxify their bodies. What we forget is that our bodies are great at self-cleansing, and have their own natural detoxification systems: the liver and kidneys.

The best way to keep healthy is to care for your body over the long term, rather than letting loose and using a juice cleanse as a quick fix once in a while. It doesn't work like a spring clean.

For those that go on a juice cleanse to lose weight, any change in numbers on the weighing scale is due to a loss in water and intestinal bulk, rather than true fat loss.

There are benefits of drinking juice, such as the intake of certain nutrients which most people may otherwise be missing out on from their everyday diets.