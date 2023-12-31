Exploring artistry: The best art galleries in Singapore

From avant-garde exhibitions pushing the boundaries, to classic masterpieces steeped in tradition, art galleries stand as bastions of creativity.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast looking for some new pieces to add to your collection, igniting some new inspiration or hunting for your next romantic date idea, why not traverse through the hallowed halls of Singapore‘s finest art spaces?

Head down to the best art galleries in Singapore to immerse yourselves in a world where imagination knows no bounds.

Gajah Gallery

Established in 1996, Gajah Gallery stands as a trailblazer in Southeast Asia’s art realm, championing emerging talents in contemporary art. With humble beginnings in Singapore’s Monk’s Hill, the Gallery has burgeoned, now occupying a sprawling industrial warehouse in Tanjong Pagar and a second exhibition space in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Each venue invites and fosters a distinctive contemporary art community – from artists to luminaries. Committed to spotlighting regional artists and their global significance, Gajah Gallery Singapore curates a diverse array of exhibitions, showcasing Southeast Asia’s finest talents while actively supporting their creative endeavours across Singapore and Indonesia.

Some past exhibitions have included works by Ridho Rizki, Kayleigh Goh, Jane Lee and more.

Gajah Gallery is located at 39 Keppel Road, Tanjong Pagar Distripark, #03-04, Singapore 089065, p. +65 6737 4202. Open Monday to Friday 11am to 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 12pm to 6pm.

UltraSuperNew Gallery Singapore

Home of the avant garde, UltraSuperNew Gallery stands as an interactive haven showcasing diverse talents across creative spectrums.

Originally born in Harajuku and now with its outpost in Singapore, the global agency puts on interactive artistic experiences, unconventional exhibitions and vibrant pop-ups, all geared toward igniting curiosity, celebrating creativity and innovation and sparking dynamic dialogues.

Serving as a hub for experimental collaborations among artists, designers, and innovators, the space taps on Asia’s burgeoning creative landscape, aiming to challenge norms, craft new narratives, and breathe life into artistic visions.

Past works include THESE HANDS THEY HOLD ME BECAUSE YOU WON’T (2023) by Mus, SEEK (would you be mine) (2023) by Mazri, We’re Always Going In Circles, I’m Tired (2023) by Samuel Xun, and masterpieces by Skl0, better known as Sam Lo, amongst others.

UltraSuperNew Gallery Singapore is located at 168 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207572, p. +65 6291 6194. Open Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 8pm. Closed on Mondays.

STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery

STPI, stands as a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing artistic innovation. A vibrant creative hub in Singapore since 2002, STPI is a pioneering force in Asia’s contemporary art scene, holding a prestigious position among the region’s foremost visual arts institutions.

The workshop and gallery space collaborates with renowned international artists, fostering groundbreaking projects and exhibitions that push the boundaries of print and paper artistry.

Besides wandering through the gallery and admiring its priceless art pieces, look forward to engaging exhibitions and public programs like the free Arty Afternoon where attendees get to experience the art of printmaking, as well as filling your Fridays with free complimentary film screenings – talk about the perfect date idea!

STPI Creative Workshop and Gallery is located at 41 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238236, p.+65 6336 3663. Open Monday to Saturday 10am to 7pm. Sunday 11am to 5pm.

Cuturi Gallery

Established in 2019, Cuturi Gallery is an art gallery is known as a beacon for inclusive and impactful artistry. It actively uplifts emerging Singaporean talents through global showcases while fostering collaborations between established and budding artists worldwide.

Situated in Kampong Glam’s vibrant cultural precinct, the gallery occupies a 400 sqm shophouse, housing exhibition spaces, studios, and a rooftop venue for events.

In addition, their c/residency programme nurtures both local and international artists, providing studio spaces, solo exhibitions and offering support spanning marketing, networking, and artistic growth.

Past works include Spaces In-Between by Israfil Ridhwan, and Familiar Smells by Yam Shalev.

Upcoming programs include works by Night Call by Casey Tan, navigating the daily turbulence that goes on within our inner worlds, as well as works by Aisha Rosli, Faris Heizer, Khairulddin Wahab and more at the upcoming edition of ART SG 2024.

Cuturi Gallery is located at 61 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199937, p. +65 8182 0214. Open Tueday to Saturday 12pm to 7pm. Closed Sunday & Monday.

Kult Studio & Gallery

In the creative scene since 2009, Its hard to miss the Kult Studio & Gallery, known for it dynamic philosophy of breaking away from conventional white-wall presentations.

The art house stand as a nexus for rebellious artists and creatives, cultivating vibrant exhibitions that transcend traditional boundaries.

From robust international street art events to installations and gamified experiences, the gallery is known to embrace unconventional mediums beyond the confines of standard canvases.

Some exhibitions and events worth remembering include the Zentosa LiveWELL Festival 2023 where Kult conceptualised, curated and executed an immersive installation at Fort Siloso, as well as recent [Women Reframed] exhibition with artworks by Patricia Salonga and Jo Aguilar from The Philippines.

Kult Studio & Gallery is located at 409 Race Course Road, #03-01A, Singapore 218657. Open Monday to Friday 10 am to 6 pm. Closed on Saturday and Sunday.

ART NOW Raffles Hotel

Housed in the iconic Raffles Hotel, ART NOW is a concept boasting a cutting-edge gallery, a lifestyle retail haven, a furnishing area, and an exclusive members’ lounge – offering the best contemporary art and design of each field all under one roof.

Within this innovative space, classical art treasures harmonise with ready-to-wear items, and a range of modern furniture pieces from renowned brands like Manfredi Style, Gallerie Philia, Scarlet Splendour, and others.

Some works that have graced the halls of this multifaceted establishment include Jasmine Tay, Simone Legno AKA Tokidoki, Eduardo Enrique and more.

ART NOW Raffles Hotel is located at Raffles Arcade 328 North Bridge Road, #02-28 to 32, Singapore 188719, p. +65 65131612. Open Monday to Sunday 12pm to 7pm.

Objectifs – Centre for Photography & Film

Dedicated to film and photography since 2003, Objectifs aims to nurture original voices in visual storytelling and broaden perspectives through the impactful medium of images.

Their year-round programs encompass exhibitions, screenings, workshops, talks, mentorships, and residencies, fostering dialogue about visual culture and advancing the practice and appreciation of photography and film.

Among their key initiatives are the Objectifs Documentary Award supporting regional visual storytellers, the Curator Open Call encouraging diverse perspectives in curation, and the Women in Film and Photography series spotlighting women’s contributions to the arts.

Their offerings also diverse residency programs, mentorship for emerging photographers, and other initiatives fostering innovation and unique encounters with unconventional spaces. In addition they also host various educational workshops and corporate team bonding events.

Objectifs – Centre for Photography & Film is located at 155 Middle Rd, Singapore 188977, p. +65 6336 2957. Open Tuesday to Saturday 12pm to 7pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm. Closed on Monday.

REDSEA Gallery

REDSEA Gallery stands as a prominent contemporary art hub in Singapore, renowned for its curation of esteemed international and emerging artists.

Nestled in Dempsey Hill, a historical site with a colonial past now steeped in architectural and cultural significance, the gallery’s space not only hosts exhibitions but also serves as a versatile venue for private and corporate events.

Beyond showcasing renowned artists like Salvador Dali, Korean artist, Jaekwoun Ko, Marina Dieul, a French artist known for her animals and figures paintings, and floral painter Ira Volkova, REDSEA Gallery extends its services to encompass private client consultations, corporate advisory services, art rentals, and enlightening art history discussions, catering to a diverse spectrum of art enthusiasts and patrons.

REDSEA Gallery is located at Block 9 Dempsey Road, #01-10 Dempsey Hill, Singapore 247697, p. +65 6732 6711. Open daily 10am to 9pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.