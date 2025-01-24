Exploring Healthier SG: Lisa and dad's Healthier SG journey begins

Health is a valuable asset, and prevention is key to maintaining it. Healthier SG, a national initiative, helps Singaporeans to prioritise preventive care.

As we grow older, we find ourselves being more active in helping our parents manage their health, much like they did for us when we were younger.

In the first episode of Day in a Life, join Lisa and her dad as they navigate this new dynamic and explore Healthier SG together. Their conversation brings up common questions and concerns many Singaporeans have about regular health check-ups, which often lead to a reluctance towards doctor visits, unless they are unwell.

Lisa explains how Healthier SG addresses these concerns through its offering:

Fully-subsidised nationally recommended screenings and vaccinations

A Health Plan created by you and your family doctor

Personalised health goals tailored to your needs

Lifestyle adjustments and community activities to support your health journey

Through these features, it's easier for one to sustain a healthy lifestyle and manage one's health.

Interested to learn more? Watch the video above to understand how Healthier SG can support your journey in preventive health and help build a healthier future for you and your loved ones.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Ministry of Health.

