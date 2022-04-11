Extremely enjoyable ways to celebrate Easter this year

Easter is both a celebration of spring and, for Christians, a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are celebrating it as a religious or seasonal holiday, it is an occasion for rejoicing. And as Singaporeans, we do it the best way we know how: with food.
Here then are five ways to mark the new season and eat chocolate eggs with abandon.
Easter Brunch At Alley On 25
Oven-roasted chicken, charred cauliflower steak, creamy shepherd's pie filled with braised minced lamb - these are but a few choices at Alley On 25's Easter Brunch happening on April 16 and 17 from 12pm till 2.30pm.
For $98 per person, you select one of the above main courses and then tuck into an unlimited spread of cold seafood like freshly shucked oysters and tiger prawns, cold cuts, salads, and breakfast fixins' such as a breads, yoghurt and cereal.
Naturally, there are eggs in many forms - and in this case, they are specialty cage-free eggs, thank you. The Eggs Platter heaves with devilled eggs, scotch eggs and eggs topped with avruga caviar, which you can graze on while you ponder the carving board of roasted lamb shoulder, sausages, honey-baked ham and root veggies.
For sweets, there are Easter Confetti eclairs, mini carrot cakes, and chocolate Easter egg sundaes. Add $45 for a free flow of wines, beers, prosecco and champagne.
Easter Bakes At Da Paolo Gastronomia
A whole host of edible Easter traditions await at Da Paolo Gastronomia. Of course there are sourdough hot cross buns ($3.90 each) spiked with warm spices, orange zest and rum-soaked raisins, but if you want something a little more… exotic, try the Greek Easter Tsoureki ($9.90 each) or the Colomba ($88 each).
The latter are traditional dove-shaped cakes made by bakers in Italy that come in three flavours: Classica, Pistachio and Cioccolato.
If you want to make your Colomba fashun, there's even a frosted version in a Dolce & Gabbana tin ($32.90 for a mini and $178 in a gift set). The La Perla Chocolate Easter Eggs are wonderful too. At $75 each, they are available in Dark, Milk and Dark, or Milk Chocolate.
Marmalade Pantry
Sit down to an Eggcellent Easter Tea Set ($96 for two) at Marmalade Pantry which features delicious eats like a tasty aburi mentaiko prawn brioche bun and roasted vegetable and basil pesto sandwich.
The savouries also include Korean spicy chicken mini burgers and chilli crab vol au vents. Nibble on sweet purple yam macarons filled with a yam and white chocolate ganache, Marmalade Pantry’s signature plain and raisin buttermilk scones, taro swiss rolls, and Blush Velvet cupcakes topped with macarons.
On top of that, you’ll get a dark chocolate Cracking Surprises Easter Egg ($38) filled with jellybeans, flower-shaped marshmallows and mini chocolate bunnies and ducks. The egg comes with a wooden mallet for you to break it open with. Fun! The Eggcellent Easter Tea Set is available at Osia Hotel Downtown, Novena and ION outlets till April 17.
Rempapa
Easter is an important feast day for Eurasians in Singapore like chef Damian D’Silva. To give the rest of us a taste of his family tradition, the chef is serving his late granddad’s White Debal, a fiery stew that gets plenty of flavour from the addition of ingredients such as bacon bones, roast pork and house-made achar.
The dish is prepared by frying a robust rempah till it releases its oils before the meats are added and stewed till tender. To finish, he adds vinegar, achar and tempered mustard seeds to give it a piquant kick. The White Debal is available a la carte at Rempapa from April 8 to 17 at $42 (serves 2).
Paul
French bakery chain Paul has all the cutest Easter feels. For starters, you’ll get plenty of happy squeals from the kids when you bust out the bunny-face chocolate house with a roof made of praline. The dark chocolate tart with chocolate eggs, featuring a crisp cocoa sablee shell and dark chocolate ganache filling, will also elicit a couple of cheerful squeals from the adults.
For an at-home Easter feast, order the Eggs-tra Heapin’ Easter Bonanza ($120) that comes with the bunny house, three chocolate tarts, boxes of mini quiches, croissant sandwiches and viennoiseries, and a postcard and colour kit that will keep the little ones busy while you help yourselves to all those tasty treats.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.