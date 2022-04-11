Extremely enjoyable ways to celebrate Easter this year

Easter is both a celebration of spring and, for Christians, a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Whether you are celebrating it as a religious or seasonal holiday, it is an occasion for rejoicing. And as Singaporeans, we do it the best way we know how: with food.

Here then are five ways to mark the new season and eat chocolate eggs with abandon.

Easter Brunch At Alley On 25

Oven-roasted chicken, charred cauliflower steak, creamy shepherd's pie filled with braised minced lamb - these are but a few choices at Alley On 25's Easter Brunch happening on April 16 and 17 from 12pm till 2.30pm.

For $98 per person, you select one of the above main courses and then tuck into an unlimited spread of cold seafood like freshly shucked oysters and tiger prawns, cold cuts, salads, and breakfast fixins' such as a breads, yoghurt and cereal.

Naturally, there are eggs in many forms - and in this case, they are specialty cage-free eggs, thank you. The Eggs Platter heaves with devilled eggs, scotch eggs and eggs topped with avruga caviar, which you can graze on while you ponder the carving board of roasted lamb shoulder, sausages, honey-baked ham and root veggies.

For sweets, there are Easter Confetti eclairs, mini carrot cakes, and chocolate Easter egg sundaes. Add $45 for a free flow of wines, beers, prosecco and champagne.

Easter Bakes At Da Paolo Gastronomia

A whole host of edible Easter traditions await at Da Paolo Gastronomia. Of course there are sourdough hot cross buns ($3.90 each) spiked with warm spices, orange zest and rum-soaked raisins, but if you want something a little more… exotic, try the Greek Easter Tsoureki ($9.90 each) or the Colomba ($88 each).

The latter are traditional dove-shaped cakes made by bakers in Italy that come in three flavours: Classica, Pistachio and Cioccolato.

If you want to make your Colomba fashun, there's even a frosted version in a Dolce & Gabbana tin ($32.90 for a mini and $178 in a gift set). The La Perla Chocolate Easter Eggs are wonderful too. At $75 each, they are available in Dark, Milk and Dark, or Milk Chocolate.

Marmalade Pantry

