Eye serums that work wonders

Keep your eye game strong with these easy-to-apply serums that ensure the delicate eye area stays in tip-top condition.

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum, $123 (15ml), Tatcha at Sephora

If thick and rich eye creams are just not your thing, get an eye serum instead. Tatcha’s Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum feels weightless on your skin but still plumps fine lines and wakes up tired eyes in just one application.

Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum (20ml), $116, Dior

Driven by longoza extract, rye extract and acetylated hyaluronic acid, this keeps the eye area supple, hydrated and youthful-looking.

Designed by expert Dior facialists, the patented applicator tip features wave patterns that work to enhance product penetration as well as a flexible neck that makes navigating the eye contours a breeze.

RevitalEyes Concentrate (15ml), $135, Porcelain

Part skincare, part gadget, this de-puffs, counters free-radical damage, and encourages skin cell renewal and collagen production with caffeine, niacinamide and other patented ingredients.

The applicator utilises microcurrents and high-frequency micro vibrations — activated by a touch of the metal portion on the tube — to improve product penetration, boost circulation and stimulate cellular metabolism, all while delivering a tension-relieving massage.

Stress Positive Eye Lift (25ml), $135, Dermalogica

This cooling gel-cream does it all — firm, lift, de-puff, hydrate and brighten — with seawater, Arctic algae and fermented yeast extracts, hyaluronic acid, indigo seed actives and Bioactive Diglucosyl Gallic Acid.

The metal tip applicator cools and soothes skin upon contact, giving the area a comfy massage even as it works the product into skin.

