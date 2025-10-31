From EZ-Link charms to a giant inflatable: Cute Mofusand-themed collaborations and events in Singapore

Singapore's love for Japanese illustration brand's Mofusand cats sees no signs of slowing down — with several of their recent collaborations alongside popular brands like KFC and Starbucks garnering massive popularity.

If you just can't get enough of these furry felines, here are some Mofusand-themed launches and collaborations that are happening in Singapore.

Mofusand's Sushi Tei takeover

From Nov 5, the Japanese illustration brand's iconic Shark Meow character will be taking over Sushi Tei's Raffles City outlet — turning it into the first-ever Mofusand-themed restaurant in Singapore.

The remaining outlets islandwide will join the collaboration from Nov 12 to Jan 5.

During the collaboration period, diners will be able to enjoy a variety of themed drinks, tableware, as well as a limited-time menu consisting of items like award-winning steak and adorable sushi balls.

In addition to the restaurant's Mofusand decor and menu, customers can also expect exclusive Mofusand merchandise, which will be released every Wednesday at 75 to 150 pieces per outlet.

These include a Raffles City-exclusive acrylic keychain, which diners can get by dining in at the outlet from Nov 5 with a minimum spend of $60 (before GST and service charge) and ordering at least one Mofusand menu dish.

From Nov 12, those who dine-in at any Sushi Tei restaurant can also redeem a Mofusand 2D Embroidery Pouch with Eco-foldable Bag with a minimum spend of $120 (before GST and service charge) and at least one order of a Mofusand menu dish.

Two designs will be released for this: one with an orange tabby cat (Nov 12 and 19) and one with a silver tabby cat (Nov 26 and Dec 3).

And from Dec 10, diners can look forward to the Mofusand 2D Plush Pouch with Eco Foldable Bag, also with the same conditions.

There will also be two designs for this: an orange tabby cat Shark Meow (Dec 10 and 17) and a silver tabby cat version (Dec 24 and 31).

All exclusive merchandise are while stocks last and limited to one redemption only for each table per bill, and strictly no splitting of bills is allowed.

Mofusand Holidays at CapitaLand Malls

For the holiday season, fans can look forward to the Mofusand Holidays at CapitaLand Malls kicking off from Nov 5.

Happening across 17 CapitaLand malls in Singapore, the collaboration will be the largest Mofusand-themed Christmas collaboration in Southeast Asia.

The takeovers will feature themed decor, exclusive pop-up stores and the region's first-ever experiences inspired by official Mofusand themes including Board Shark (cats in shark suits), Fruit Meow (cats with fruits) as well as Coffee and Donuts (cats with coffee cups and donuts).

Some highlights of Mofusand Holidays at CapitaLand Malls include a fully fledged Mofusand town at Bugis Junction and an eight-metre-tall Donut Mofusand inflatable at Capital Tower and Plaza Singapura.

Kagamimochi Nyan SimplyGo EZ-Link charm

Add a touch of cuteness to your daily commute with the new Kagamimochi Nyan SimplyGO EZ-Link Charm — a hanging ez-link charm in the design of a Mofusand cat dressed as a kagami mochi (a Japanese stacked rice cake topped with bitter orange).

The charm is available at selected Buzz stores at $14.90 (no top-up value).

To activate the charm, top it up at a self-service top-up machine before pairing it with the SimplyGo app.

Mofusand Uniqlo UT Collection

Released in March this year, the Mofusand Uniqlo UT (Uniqlo T-shirts) collection also remains a staple for fans.

Available in four designs for women and kids, the T-shirts feature the Bread Meow characters — Mofusand cats dressed in various bread hats like croissants, sandwiches and toast slices.

Sizes for the women T-shirts run from XS to 3XL and 100cm to 160cm for kids.

Available online and in-stores at Uniqlo outlets.

Mofusand x Casetify

While it's not a new collaboration, the Mofusand x Casetify series released last year is great for those who want to carry these adorable cat characters around daily.

The collection features the Mofusand cats accompanied by a variety of sweet treats including macarons, parfaits, fruits and bakes on some of the phone accesory brand's best-selling tech accessories like phone cases, charging stands, phone charms and more.

Prices begin from $50.

Available on Casetify's website.

