The facelifted Peugeot 5008 arrives in Singapore

The facelifted Peugeot 5008 has arrived in Singapore.



The seven-seater SUV comes here equipped with a 129bhp 1.2-litre PureTech engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission for a stylish, effortless drive.

Standout design features for the facelifted car include the new frameless grille at the front, which now sports fins that extend under the headlamps. Gloss black side scoops and a painted treadplate add to the SUV's road presence.

New frameless grille sports fins that extend under the headlamps.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The front LED head lights have also been redesigned to be more aggressive, with an extended light signature. At the rear, new upgraded taillights also feature full LED technology with Peugeot's iconic three-claw light signature and scrolling indicators.



The lights are covered with a clear, smoked glass, extending the black boot lid on each side of the vehicle, which helps to visually widen the rear of the vehicle.

The new Peugeot 5008 is available here with four new colour options. These include Celebes Blue, Metallic Copper, Pearl White and Ultimate Red.

12.3-inch digital head up instrument panel pairs with a 10-inch high-definition capacitive touchscreen in the cabin.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

In the cabin, the new Peugeot 5008 features the firm's new digital i-Cockpit technology with a 12.3-inch digital head up instrument panel, and a compact steering wheel for improved driving dynamics. Allure Premium variants of the 5008 here will have that instrument panel paired with a 10-inch high-definition capacitive touchscreen infotainment system.



Said touchscreen also comes with seven elegant piano 'toggle switches' providing direct access to main control functions, including the active safety systems and vehicle settings.

The middle row of seats features three individual and fully adjustable seats, with reclining backrests that can be fully folded. The two seats in the third row can also be fully folded and removed, while the front passenger seat can be tipped forward so objects up to 3,200mm can be loaded into the car.

The middle row of seats in the Peugeot 5008 features three individual and fully adjustable seats.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

All variants of the Peugeot 5008 will come to Singapore equipped with with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless smartphone charging, and two new USB sockets at the rear.



Allure Premium trim models meanwhile get additional full LED head lights, 18-inch 'Detroit' alloy wheels, a Panoramic Sunroof, and blue ambient lighting in the cabin.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.