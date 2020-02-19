Failed at work? Don't fret. Here's how to pick yourself up and move on

PHOTO: Pexels
Hidayah Idris
CLEO Singapore

We all know that failing is not the end of the world, but more often than not, we might find it terribly difficult to move on from the pain and heartache especially if we had put all our energy and passion into achieving that goal.

However, it is still possible to pick up the pieces and come back stronger than ever. Here's how you can pick yourself up after a failure.

1. RECOGNISE THAT IT'S NOT THE END OF THE WORLD

It may feel like it, we know, but it really isn't the end of the world. Even when it seems like there’s no way out or you can't find your confidence again, tell yourself that there is tomorrow. And as long as tomorrow exists, you have the power to make everything better.

2. INSTEAD OF MULLING OVER WHERE YOU WENT WRONG, FIGURE OUT HOW YOU CAN IMPROVE

As the saying goes, it's no use crying over spilt milk. Instead of mourning over your mistakes and losses, examine them and think about how you can do better next time. If you're too caught up in your mistakes, there's no way you're gonna be able to see the future.

3. SURROUND YOURSELF WITH POSITIVITY

Yes, those sad songs can soothe your hurt for a while but if you continue to wallow in misery, the climb out wouldn't be easy. Think positive thoughts and listen to positive songs. Cut off the vines of negativity.

PHOTO: Unsplash

4. TALK IT OUT WITH SOMEONE

Confide in a colleague, your work wife or BFF. They might not be able to help you solve the problem, but they could offer an alternative viewpoint or words of encouragement, which is probably what you need most now. And even if they simply provide a listening ear, you'll feel better after letting it out.

PHOTO: Unsplash

5. DON'T LET IT DEFINE YOU

Your successes should define you, not your failures. Well, they can be lessons learnt, but don't define yourself as a loser because of one mistake. Life has so much more to offer than that. And when you start seeing the bigger picture, you can move on from the big F.

6. USE YOUR FAILURE AS MOTIVATION

Instead of feeling ashamed, be proud of the fact that you had failed because you were challenging yourself by doing something new instead of remaining in your comfort zone. Failure is a stepping-stone towards success and the knowledge and experience that you have gained will increase your confidence and make you more resilient, motivating you to try harder next time.

ALSO READ: The hidden psychology of failure

7. DON’T BLAME OTHERS

Pushing responsibility for your failure to others and holding on to grudges will only cause you to feel resentful, making it difficult for you to let go of negative emotions. When you acknowledge your mistakes and are accountable for your own actions, it will be easier to finally release all those negative feelings and move on to new beginnings.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

