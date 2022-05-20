Fairmont Singapore and Razer team up to introduce the world's first Luxury Gaming Suites

For most people, especially those of us born in the 80s and 90s who grew up playing games with our buddies at neighbourhood Internet cafes, bringing up the topic of LAN gaming experiences automatically conjures up images of dark rooms filled with computers and the occasional cup of instant noodles.

Well, as nostalgic as these mental scenes might be, times have changed, and so have the environments that we game in. Take, for example, Fairmont Singapore's newly customised Luxury Gaming Suites, which were introduced as their latest joint project with Razer.

Decked out with the best Razer gaming equipment and accessories, the Luxury Gaming Suites are an interesting showcase of how the modern hospitality and gaming industries can be blended together.

Of course, it's not just for display, and if you're interested in trying it out with your best buds, bookings for the various suites will open on May 24 and last all the way till next April.

According to the release, there are three different variants that gamers can choose from.

First up, there's the Razer Gaming and Streaming Suite (also pictured in cover image), which offers top-tier 5v5 desktop setups and streaming equipment all at your beck and call.

Specifically, each of these setups comes with a Razer Raptor 27 monitor, a Razer Huntsman V2 Keyboard, a Razer Blackshark V2 esports headset, and a Razer Iskur gaming chair. Alternatively, if you're more comfortable with a notebook, there are also a couple of Razer Blade 15s available for loan.

PHOTO: Fairmont Singapore, Razer

Moving on, the next variant is the Razer Console Lounge, which is essentially what the title suggests.

It provides a super-comfy space (complete with bean bags!) equipped with the latest gaming consoles, titles and accessories.

Among other selections, gamers will be able to enjoy games like Halo Infinite and Mortal Kombat 11 on the gigantic 70-inch display, with Razer Kaira headsets available for use should you need them.

The space can accommodate up to six players at any one time, and if someone's tummy starts to rumble, there's a wide array of snacks and refreshments available through the dining and minibar menus.

PHOTO: Fairmont Singapore, Razer

Last but not least, we have the Razer Mercury Suite, which is tailored to provide a cosier and more compact space that's perfect for smaller groups and streaming.

The suite houses six wall-facing desktop setups split into two groups of three, each of which comes with a Razer Seiren V2 Pro Microphone, a set of Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense headphones, and either Razer Enki gaming chair or limited-edition Razer Iskur X (Hello Kitty and Friends Edition) with a medley of Razer Quartz peripherals.

As for booking procedures, there are several pointers that you'll want to take note of.

The first of them is with regard to timing - Fairmont Singapore won't be accommodating overnight arrangements for the suites, and will only offer two or four-hour blocks for booking between 9 am - 11 pm daily.

Additionally, all prices (detailed below) are subject to the usual 10 per cent service charge and 7 per cent GST, while players under the age of 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult.

Choice of suite Capacity Pricing (two-hour block) Pricing (four-hour block) Razer Gaming and Streaming Suite 11 First six persons: $240; $35 per additional person First six persons: $420; $70 per additional person Razer Console Lounge six $180 $320 Razer Mercury Suite six $240 $420

To add one last cherry on the cake, Fairmont Singapore has provided that booking the suites will also entitle you to a spread of added perks at the hotel, including:

10 per cent off overnight stays at Fairmont Singapore

10 per cent off dining at Prego, Anti: dote, House of WÈI and Mikuni

Willow Stream Spa day pass at $40 (usual price $69) that provides access to a suite of facilities like steam baths; saunas; Jacuzzis; and hot and cold hydrotherapy pools with massaging jets

Bookings can be made via the official Fairmont Singapore website closer to the aforementioned opening date of May 24.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.