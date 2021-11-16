Fairmont Singapore hotel's Pokemon staycation has merch, game demos and photo ops

Singapore's first ever Pokemon-themed staycation kicks off at Fairmont Singapore today, from Nov 15, 2021 to Jan 29, 2022.

If you're a Pokemon fan, you can look forward to a hotel stay filled with Pokemon merch, activities and free Nintendo Switch consoles on loan.

You'll find lots of Pokemon decoration in the lobby and guestroom of Fairmont Singapore, as the hotel attempts to bring the world of Pokemon to life.

Upon check-in, guests will be handed a customised quiz booklet of questions with varying complexity, which they can puzzle on throughout their stay. Correctly-answered quizzes can be presented for a special sticker and surprise Pokemon gifts.

There's also a deck of Pokemon trading cards worth $34.90 being given away to the first 20 quiz winners of every week.

The hotel lobby also sports a Pokemon photo wall adorned with Pikachu and Mewtwo, where anyone who completes the quiz correctly can commemorate their victory.

There's also a video kiosk displaying imagery from the upcoming games Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, for Sinnoh fans. A display in the lobby showcases 50 cards representing some of the game's highlights from Pokemon TCG: Celebration.

PHOTO: Fairmont

Parents with kids might also want to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch consoles the hotel loans out on a complimentary basis, as they feature the new Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games upon request.

You could kick back in your hotel room and take your switch out for a spin, or spend time completing your quizzes instead.

You'll have to return your Nintendo Switch at some point, but guests will also be given some merchandise they can actually keep: a special-edition Pikachu Eco Bag, Pikachu Plush, Pokemon-themed bath towel, a glass cup and a sticker set.

Direct bookings are available from today onwards through Fairmont Singapore's official website. You can book to stay at the hotel through Jan 29, 2022.

Here's the pricing details:

Pokemon Staycation for two adults and up to two children — $420++ (Sunday - Thursday in November), $435++ (Friday - Saturday, eve of public holidays and for the entirety of December).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.