Fall in COE prices for Category A and B while others rise

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for May 2023, Cat A closed at $92,000, Cat B at $113,034, Cat C at $77,501, Cat D at $10,602, and Cat E at $125,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 936 bids and decreased by $9,001. It closed at $92,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 713 bids and decreased by $6,365. It closed at $113,034.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 148 bids and increased by $1,912. It closed at $77,501.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 1,438 bids in total with an increase of $5,600. It closed at $10,602.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 301 bids and saw an increase of $998. It closed at $125,000.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for May 2023:

Category

Current COE

Previous COE

Difference

PQP
A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $92,000

$101,001

- $9,001

 $95,788
(June)
B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $113,034

$119,399

 

- $6,365

 $115,270
(June)
C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $77,501

$75,589

+ $1,912

 $80,286
(June)
D – Motorcycle $10,602

$5,002

+ $5,600

 $10,696
(June)
E – Open $125,000

$124,002

+ $998

-

