Fall in COE prices for Category A and B while others rise

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for May 2023, Cat A closed at $92,000, Cat B at $113,034, Cat C at $77,501, Cat D at $10,602, and Cat E at $125,000.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 936 bids and decreased by $9,001. It closed at $92,000.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 713 bids and decreased by $6,365. It closed at $113,034.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 148 bids and increased by $1,912. It closed at $77,501.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 1,438 bids in total with an increase of $5,600. It closed at $10,602.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 301 bids and saw an increase of $998. It closed at $125,000.
Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for May 2023:
ALSO READ: COE premiums rise except Category C; Open Category price hits all-time high of $124,501