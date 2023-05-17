Fall in COE prices for Category A and B while others rise

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for May 2023, Cat A closed at $92,000, Cat B at $113,034, Cat C at $77,501, Cat D at $10,602, and Cat E at $125,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) received 936 bids and decreased by $9,001. It closed at $92,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) saw 713 bids and decreased by $6,365. It closed at $113,034.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 148 bids and increased by $1,912. It closed at $77,501.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 1,438 bids in total with an increase of $5,600. It closed at $10,602.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 301 bids and saw an increase of $998. It closed at $125,000.

Here’s a summary of the 2nd bidding exercise for May 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $92,000 $101,001 - $9,001 $95,788

(June) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $113,034 $119,399 - $6,365 $115,270

(June) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $77,501 $75,589 + $1,912 $80,286

(June) D – Motorcycle $10,602 $5,002 + $5,600 $10,696

(June) E – Open $125,000 $124,002 + $998 -

ALSO READ: COE premiums rise except Category C; Open Category price hits all-time high of $124,501

This article was first published in Motorist.