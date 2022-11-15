This family camp lets you relive your army days

Time to apply leave and spend some quality time with the fam!

If you're looking for an option that doesn't require you to haul everyone out of Singapore, check out Camp 1N - a 2D1N family friendly experience by the Singapore Discovery Centre, which will take place weekdays from Nov 28 to Dec 8, 2022.

The itinerary kicks off on day one with a specially curated Army Days Experience.

Your little ones will pick up survival skills and get to participate in hands-on sessions for camouflage face-painting, field cooking, and basha tent pitching - a great opportunity to show the little ones what Dad is made of.

The Eco-Sustainability Workshop and Trail will open eyes to a greener future.

During the workshop, they will be able to make their very own DIY plant which they can take home.

Campers will also learn all about sustainability through the Eco-Sustainability Workshop and Trail. The kids will get a chance to try microgreen planting, and get to take home their very own DIY plant.

The fun doesn't stop at sundown, as families need to put their heads together as a team in the Night Mission Trail.

Before you hit the sack, enjoy a mini BBQ with the fam by the Discovery Lake.

When the sun goes down, that is when the Night Mission Trail begins.

Your whole family will work together to follow the map, solve riddles, collect clues, and complete missions. The team with the highest score gets a mystery prize!

Before tucking in for bed, spend the night together by the Discovery Lake with a mini BBQ session in Get Toasty by the Lake.

Who is more skilled at laser tag? Mum, dad, or the kids?

Can the family figure out how to get out of the biggest two-storey escape room in Singapore?

Your kids will surely love the 4D experience at the XD Theatre Ride.

Unleash your creativity together at the Play Ground.

Spend day two exploring the fun attractions at the Singapore Discovery Centre, including laser tag, Singapore's largest two-storey escape room, and the immersive 4D theatre.

Price: $499 per tent for Singapore Discovery Centre members, $599 per tent for non-members.

Registration for Camp 1N is based on a per-tent basis, with a recommended signup for four persons. Each tent fits two adults and three children (or four adults) comfortably.

Book your tickets here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.