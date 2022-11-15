This family camp lets you relive your army days

Time to apply leave and spend some quality time with the fam!
If you're looking for an option that doesn't require you to haul everyone out of Singapore, check out Camp 1N - a 2D1N family friendly experience by the Singapore Discovery Centre, which will take place weekdays from Nov 28 to Dec 8, 2022.
The itinerary kicks off on day one with a specially curated Army Days Experience.
Your little ones will pick up survival skills and get to participate in hands-on sessions for camouflage face-painting, field cooking, and basha tent pitching - a great opportunity to show the little ones what Dad is made of.
Campers will also learn all about sustainability through the Eco-Sustainability Workshop and Trail. The kids will get a chance to try microgreen planting, and get to take home their very own DIY plant.
When the sun goes down, that is when the Night Mission Trail begins.
Your whole family will work together to follow the map, solve riddles, collect clues, and complete missions. The team with the highest score gets a mystery prize!
Before tucking in for bed, spend the night together by the Discovery Lake with a mini BBQ session in Get Toasty by the Lake.
Spend day two exploring the fun attractions at the Singapore Discovery Centre, including laser tag, Singapore's largest two-storey escape room, and the immersive 4D theatre.
Price: $499 per tent for Singapore Discovery Centre members, $599 per tent for non-members.
Registration for Camp 1N is based on a per-tent basis, with a recommended signup for four persons. Each tent fits two adults and three children (or four adults) comfortably.
ALSO READ: Vanishing places: Hiker shares pictures from Dover Forest, urges Singaporeans to visit before it's gone
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.