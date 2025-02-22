Family-friendly restaurants that don't charge GST

Eating out with the family can add up pretty quickly these days, with the final bill usually coming to an eye-watering amount thanks to GST (and service charge).

But don’t despair just yet! Check out these eight restaurants that are charging nett prices and not adding GST. Do note however that for some, the GST has already been factored into the nett pricing. Still, it’s nice knowing that the price you see is the final price you will pay.

Here’s where to go:

Ichikokudo

Craving authentic Japanese ramen at family friendly prices? Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen, a halal-certified restaurant, has been doling out Hokkaido goodness, starting at just $9.90!

With a soup base blend of bonito, mackerel and kelp from Hokkaido, Ichikokudo’s noodles are also produced exclusively using Hokkaido wheat flour, making for a very satisfying and umami-rich bowl of hot ramen.

Note: Only the 313@Somerset and Hillion Mall outlets have prices inclusive of GST and no service charge.

Yakiniku Like

This popular grill-it-yourself Japanese yakiniku chain adds no GST or service charge to its prices, making it very affordable compared to the usual Japanese fare. With multiple locations around the island, you’re never far off from one of their outlets.

For a tasty feast, try the new A5 Satsuma Wagyu Platter (available till Mar 6) comprising six rare Satsuma Wagyu cuts from Minami Satsuma Valley in Kagoshima prefecture, each boasting incredible marbling, buttery tenderness and rich flavours, from just $48.90 nett for ala carte/$53.80 nett as part of a set.

Score: Every first Tuesday of the month gets you 50 per cent off the signature A5 Miyazaki Wagyu ala carte with every set meal purchased!

In addition, from now till Feb 28, diners enjoy 50 per cent off on selected ala carte meat cuts (Tontoro, Gyu Tan or Prime Rosu) with every set meal purchase. Almost sounds too good to be true.

Ikea Restaurant

Just like everything Ikea, the family-friendly Ikea Restaurant is also as affordable as possible, thanks to the Swedish company’s ‘We lower prices where we can’ initiative.

Head to Ikea Restaurant after your shopping and refuel on the likes of hearty CNY Breakfast of Chicken strips with pancake and scrambled egg ($6); Salmon fillet with lemon dill sauce and mixed vegetable ($11.50); Kid's Swedish meatballs with mashed potato ($3.50); Chicken wings (Indoor cage-free chicken for $9.50 / six pieces); and much more!

Craze Kitchen

Halal-certified Western Fusion Restaurant & Cafe, Craze Kitchen is one of the island’s most popular award-winning heartland café kitchens in Yishun, cooking up everything from pastas and steaks to burgers and waffles, as well as crêpes and ice cream! For East-siders, there's also an outlet in Tampines that you can check out.

Menu favourites include Seafood Risotto with portobello and shiitake mushrooms ($16), Striploin beef steak with vegetables and mashed potato ($18), and the Craze Firebird Burger with curly fries ($14.5) for double-fried chicken topped with harissa chilli.

Or get one of their Family Platters such as the Meat Platter ($49 for three pax) for striploin, lamb chops, barbecue chicken steak, curly and thick cut fries, a fried egg, and raisin paella rice.

Inori Japanese Dining

This casual Japanese eatery in Bukit Timah doesn’t charge GST or service charge, so head over for an extensive menu with something for everyone.

Order up six pieces of Kappa / Kani / Tamago Maki for the kids with a choice of Apple/Grape Juice ($8), while you enjoy Assorted Sashimi (12 pieces) or Assorted Sushi (10 pieces) at just $38.80 each; as well as the Ebi Tempura (five pieces) for just $22.80, among many others.

Also don’t miss their evening Grills such as the Aged Surume Ika for 72-hour-aged Grilled Squid with Charcoal Teriyaki Sauce ($25.80) and Assorted Yakitori (10 pieces) at just $32.80.

Putien

This homegrown restaurant needs no introduction.

Not only has it been offering authentic Fujian cuisine and quality seafood since 2000, but it has also been absorbing GST and service charge since August 2024 across all its 19 outlets (as well as both Uncle Fong Hot Pot Restaurant outlets at Suntec City and Great World, and casual eatery Sam Leong St Chicken Rice at 12 Verdun Road).

Five-course Lunch Sets (only available at selected outlets) start from $39.60/two pax, while child-favourite Fujian Red Mushroom Seafood Lor Mee starts from $18.80/800g (regular size). You can also enjoy signature dishes like Golden Broth Buddha Jumps Over The Wall ($38), and much, much more!

Saizeriya

Japanese-born Italian chain Saizeriya has been on a mission to provide affordable and delicious casual Italian meals for years, across all their 34 outlets in Singapore.

Nett prices apply to everything here, including Italian wines. Despite using premium quality ingredients such as importing olive oil from Italy, and importing beef from their factory in Australia for their flagship products such as hamburger and Milano-style doria (Japanese rice casserole dish), Saizeriya keeps its prices low and doesn’t charge its customers any GST.

Saizeriya’s very extensive menu includes dishes like 8-inch pizzas starting from as low as $6.90 for Bacon & Pineapple and pastas from $4.90 for Spaghetti Bolognaise.

Other highlights include Tuscan-style marinated Lamb Chop ($10.90), Grilled Salmon with spinach ($8.90), and Tiramisu ($4.90). Kid’s Meals are just $5.90 (available at selected outlets only).

Marché Mövenpick

When you’re not sure of what you want, and everyone wants something different, there’s no better place than Marché.

Not your regular ordinary restaurant, Marché is essentially an open-kitchen European market with different stations offering homemade European specialties such as Swiss rösti, homemade gourmet pizzas & pastas, salads, savoury French crepes, applewood-grilled meats, fresh seafood, cakes and more.

Wash all that down with fresh juices, house pours or ice-cold German beer! Prices include GST, so you don’t have to pay anything more than what you see.

Note: Marche’s JEM outlet, which operates on a separate bar-bistro concept with table service, includes GST and a 10per cent service charge in the bill.