A family home that marries Japanese design with playful animal-themed decor

In this week's episode, we visit a beautifully designed four-room resale HDB unit in Bedok Reservoir. The homeowners, Tayllen, an interior designer, and Kai, who works in seafood sales, have crafted a zen-inspired sanctuary perfect for winding down after their busy days.

Their home, which spans roughly 110 sq m, boasts stunning views of the reservoir, providing a tranquil backdrop to daily life.

The couple chose a neutral colour palette combined with wooden accents to create a natural, homey atmosphere. Their focus on spacious planning accommodates the growing needs of their young family, ensuring plenty of storage while maintaining an uncluttered, organised flow throughout the space.

In the entryway, rough textured tiles and a large mirror framed by warm walnut carpentry create a welcoming impression.

The dining area, bathed in natural light and furnished with a large teakwood table, doubles as a versatile space where the family can eat, work, and play.

The kitchen, a dream designed by Taylor specifically for Kai, includes both a gas stove and induction hob for a range of cooking options, with cleverly designed carpentry to maximise space.

Throughout the home, thoughtful design choices-like hidden storage spaces and bi-fold windows that open fully to enjoy the reservoir views-reflect the couple's desire for a seamless, free-flowing layout.

Their love for natural elements is also evident in the inclusion of houseplants and bird-themed art pieces, which blend harmoniously with the overall zen theme.

From the cement feature wall, crafted to resemble a zen garden, to the hanging paper birds casting playful shadows at sunset, every detail in this home is carefully curated to create a peaceful, inviting space.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.