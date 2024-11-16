A family's 1950s mid-century restored home with curated artwork

In this week's episode, a 1950s single-storey, semi-detached home in Serangoon Gardens, Singapore, showcases a thoughtful restoration that preserves its original charm.

The home spans a 430-square-metre plot and holds sentimental value for its owner, who grew up there. After living overseas, she returned with her husband, opting to restore the house rather than rebuild. PI Architects led the project, drawing design inspiration from experiences in Singapore, Denmark, and Hong Kong.

To revive the house, they updated materials indoors and outdoors, enhanced natural lighting, and retained distinctive architectural elements like the charming archway at the entry.

A glass roof panel replaced the original concrete slab at the entrance, introducing more light and openness. Inside, full-height sliding window panels were added in the living room, creating a seamless connection to the lush garden views.

The couple's collection of furniture, including a three-seater sofa and an Eames lounge chair, was thoughtfully incorporated to honour their travels and varied living experiences. Wood-look aluminium window frames echo the home’s mid-century roots, blending durability with an homage to the original design.

The open layout flows smoothly from the living room to the dining and kitchen areas, ideal for hosting gatherings.

The dining space centres around a Suar wood table paired with classic Wishbone chairs by Carl Hansen, complemented by champagne-gold disc pendant lamps from Louis Poulsen.

Their collection of art, including pieces by Singaporean artist Terrence Teo and a Danish artist, adds character and warmth to the space.

Designed for interaction, the kitchen features light wood cabinetry and open counters, encouraging conversation and easy movement between areas.

A skylight at the back of the kitchen brings additional light, extending to the helper's room while maintaining the home's nostalgic feel. This restored home balances a timeless, inviting atmosphere with practical upgrades that reflect the couple’s appreciation for heritage, nature, and sociability.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.