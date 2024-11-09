Inside a Japanese-inspired 88 sq m home with beautiful sea views

In this week's episode, we explore an 88 sq m residence located on Shenton Way in the heart of the Central Business District. The owner values the blend of vibrant city life with the tranquillity and scenic seaviews that the area provides.

Seeking a peaceful retreat amid a demanding lifestyle, the homeowner's vision emphasises timeless Japanese design infused with modern elements, creating an elegant and restful atmosphere.

The interior combines classic Japanese elements-such as Washi paper, wood textures, and tatami-inspired details — with contemporary materials like stone slabs and metallic brass. This mix lends a modern yet serene feel to the home.

Design adjustments include an open kitchen with a long dining table, an expanded primary bedroom, and additional wardrobe space. A redesigned divider wall maximises storage without adding bulk, cleverly concealing the AC unit and sound system.

Entering the home, the foyer's sliding door features wood and Washi paper, allowing light to filter softly into the entrance. This door also serves as the kitchen entrance, enhancing the home's multifunctional flow.

A custom pendant light, inspired by a favourite piece from Amento Q, combines Washi paper and wood, adding a cohesive touch. The living and dining area features a long stone table that seats up to 10 and conceals additional storage and a bar, ideal for entertaining.

The Zen Room is elevated for visual interest and functionality, housing a foldable bed for extra storage and doubling as a guest room. Aligned with the bay window, this raised platform integrates the bed with the room's panoramic metro view.

The material palette of light wood veneer, wallpaper, and wood flooring unifies the interior while creating a soothing backdrop.

The bathrooms feature a spacious shower area with a travertine marble wall, contrasted with jade-green stone-like tiles, adding a subtle luxury. A marble basin and concealed tap elevate the powder room's sleek, minimalistic design.

The homeowner's favourite aspect of the space is its versatility; the living area serves as both a workspace and social hub, offering a peaceful, inviting sanctuary.

[[nid:707935]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.