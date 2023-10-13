Famous Amos offers 50% more cookies in latest promo from Oct 13 to 15

The distinct aroma of freshly baked cookies is often unmatched.

Add a promotion and you'll get an offer that's likely to be too hard to resist.

This weekend, popular cookie chain Famous Amos is offering customers 50 per cent more cookies when they purchase 400g cookies in a bag.

This offer only runs from Oct 13 to Oct 15 at every Famous Amos outlet except Wisma Atria outlet.

Do note that you might need to be at an outlet early as this promotion is limited to 50 redemptions per day per outlet.

To help locate a Famous Amos outlet near your vicinity, you can click here.

But perhaps the most exciting part of this promotion is the variety of cookie flavours on offer.

Here's a list of them to get that appetite going:

Chocolate chip and pecan

Butterscotch chip and pecan

Original chocolate chip

Oatmeal raisin and cinnamon

Double chocolate chip and pecan

Chocolate chip and macadamia

Chocolate white chocolate chip

White chocolate chip and macadamia

Macadamia

So if you've got a sudden cookie craving over the weekend, why not consider a trip to Famous Amos?

