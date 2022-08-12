Famous Beo Crescent curry rice stall to relocate in September

If you’re a fan of the popular Hainanese curry rice stall at Beo Crescent, this might be a little hard to swallow.

The curry rice stall will no longer be operating from Beo Crescent as, according to Danielfooddiary, a new coffee shop owner will be taking over the space and renovating the shop.

The stall, which has a cult following but doesn't officially have a name, is set to move out of its current location on Sept 4 with no concrete plans on where it will be headed next.

In the online sphere, there have been murmurings about this relocation among local foodies over the last few days. While many have confirmed the stall's last date of operations through their conversations with the owner, it appears that they, too, have not got the scoop on the stall's next move.

Colloquially known as No Signboard Curry Rice or No Name Hainanese Curry Rice, the stall has been operating since 1988.

Despite its relatively inconspicuous store front and its lack of a name, the stall has garnered a reputation for being one of the go-to places for Hainanese curry rice.

Its relatively reasonable pricing is a major plus point for customers too. This plate of assam fish, crispy pork, braised cabbage and curry on rice cost only $5.60.

A customer's plate of Hainanese curry rice from Beo Crescent Curry Rice.

PHOTO: Facebook/George Kooi

As one of the stall's fans said on Facebook, we will simply have to stay tuned to find out more about the stall's future.

While the uncertainty can be rather unnerving for ardent fans, there are still a couple of weeks left to satisfy that Hainanese curry rice craving. And if you're new to the Beo Crescent curry rice bandwagon, welcome on board.

It's not too late to have your first taste, but take note that long queues are almost a given so you might want to drop by around the break of dawn to avoid those snaking lines.

Address: 40 Beo Cres, Singapore 160040

Opening hours: 6.30am - 2pm, closed on Wednesday

