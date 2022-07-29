The famous Cafe Kitsune is coming to Singapore

Attention all coffee lovers and cafe enthusiasts — the next time you're at Capitol, keep a lookout for whether Cafe Kitsune has opened its doors.

That's right, the world-famous French cafe looks set to open an outlet right here on our sunny shores.

On Thursday (June 28), a Capitol passer-by posted an Instagram Story of a store with the signature Cafe Kitsune logo and an "opening soon" message.

Very cryptic indeed.

AsiaOne has reached out to Cafe Kitsune for more information, but the cafe has been tight-lipped on this, with no mention of a Singapore store on any of its social media handles as well.

In fact, we're not even sure what form will the Cafe Kitsune in Singapore be in. Time will tell if this space at The Capitol turns out to be a fully-fledged outlet or something more similar to a pop-up.

This is exciting news regardless, especially for those who've had the Cafe Kitsune experience in places like Seoul, Paris or Tokyo.

With only 21 stores worldwide, Cafe Kitsune is as exclusive as cafes come.

This is set to be the second Southeast Asian outlet after Cafe Kitsune opened in Bangkok two years ago.

On its website, Cafe Kitsune explains how it aims to pay tribute to the pleasure of enjoying quality coffee in locations that are modern, cosmopolitan and welcoming.

Based on these parameters, Capitol seems like the perfect fit for a Cafe Kitsune outlet.

While waiting for the cafe's opening, here's a bit of a teaser for what to expect — from full-bodied and flavoursome coffee to sweet delicacies that'll leave you craving more.

ALSO READ: Just opened July 2022: New cafes, bars and restaurants in Singapore

amierul@asiaone.com