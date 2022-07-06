Just opened July 2022: New cafes, bars and restaurants in Singapore

We love gifts, and this July, renowned chefs, bartenders and entrepreneurs around Singapore are bringing us the ultimate gift that keeps on giving: more food and drinks! If you're looking to be ahead of the curve and hit the latest spots in Singapore, you've come to the right place! Here are the newest restaurants, cafes and bars to flaunt on your insta-stories this month:

Restaurants

Maison Shūko

The Zouk Group has become an unstoppable force on the road to pre-pandemic life. Seating just eight, their new restaurant Maison Shūko is an intimate yet progressive Japanese-French omakase salon. In a unique audio-visual dining experience, three local chefs - Angus Chow, Jeremmy Chiam and Justin Foo - pay homage to the hardworking food producers in Singapore.

The eight-course core menu, set to rotate seasonally, sees exotic meats like Crocodile & Crackers, where with crocodile tail meat is tossed in a zesty larb-style dressing of ponzu, shoyu and black garlic, served atop shards of black charcoal keropok.

There's also Chef Angus' signature chilled Truffle & Chicken Yolk Somen sprinkled with sakura ebi. A three-minute short film is screened prior to every course, themed around a key component of the food sourcing process.

Maison Shūko is located at 3E River Valley Rd, #02-02, Singapore 179024, p. +65 94898357. Open Tue-Sat 7-11pm (one seating only). Closed Mon & Sun.

Ocean Restaurant

Ocean Restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa has reopened its doors with a refreshed look, new menu and a celebrity chef's touch.

The iconic underwater dining destination forges on with its sustainability ethos, while the well-matched Chef Olivier Bellin, chef-owner of two Michelin-starred L'Auberge des Glazicks in France, brings to fore a new modern-European seafood-focused menu.

Featuring responsibly sourced seafood, local produce and house-grown herbs, on the menu you'll find the luxurious Cauliflower Puree and Squid Ink Sauce with Oscietra Caviar, Lobster Raviolo in Roasted Shell Sauce and Josper Oven-baked Wagyu Beef. Their new wine cellar also boasts over 400 wine labels.

Ocean Restaurant is located at Equarius Hotel, 22 Sentosa Gateway, B1M, #B1-455 & 456, Singapore 098136. Open Wed-Sun 11.30am-3pm (lunch at S$148++ per pax), 6pm-10.30pm (dinner at S$248++ per pax).

聚 Ju Signatures

聚 JU Signatures joins the vibrant enclave of Serangoon Gardens, bringing the meticulous art of handmade premium dim sum and Cantonese wok-fried delights to the neighbourhood. Helmed by veteran Executive Dim Sum Chef Wong Kok Shyong and Dim Sum Chef Teo Yee Eng (previously of Shangri-La Hotel), expect an unpretentious menu that gets creative with local flavours.

In addition to the classic fried, baked, and steamed dim sum sets, highlights include the succulent JU Treasures Trio showcasing three types of har gao (prawn dumplings), including the Wok-fried Chilli Crab In Mantou Tureen. Don't miss the Signature Duo Platter (baked yam tart with gingko nuts and chilled soursop) for dessert!

聚 Ju Signatures is located at 4 Maju Avenue Singapore 556682 (facing myVillage), p. +65 88767498. Open Tue-Sun 9am-2.30pm. Closed Mon.

Akanoya Robatayaki

Another venue back on our radar after a face-lift, Akanoya Robatayaki has introduced a new bar and private dining rooms that enhance the modern robatayaki experience they have to offer.

To draw a younger and more corporate crowd, the newly refreshed menu features more than 60 dishes, including selections from the bincho-tan grill and featuring seasonal ingredients that have been aged and fermented in-house.

They've also started offering cocktails nuanced with Japanese flavours, like the Long Vacation, made with umeboshi, lime, shiso leaves, Black Tears Rum and bubbles. A stellar list of sake also awaits.

Akanoya Robatayaki is located at #01-01 Orchard Rendezvous Hotel, 1 Tanglin Rd, 247905, p. +65 67321866. Open Sun-Mon 5:30–10:30pm, and Tues-Sat 5:30pm–1:30am.

Cafes

Boyutei

Offering the best of both worlds, get a taste of our satisfying salads, mouthwatering sandos, unique crepes and classic... Posted by Boyutei on Sunday, July 3, 2022

This new all-day dining Japanese cafe Boyutei at Ann Siang Hill is the brainchild of one-Michelin starred Whitegrass and master tea artisans Hvala. With each concept bringing its strengths, get in on savoury bites like the lip-smacking Ebi Katsu Sando (our favourite!), plated with a pillowy soft brioche toast and a homemade chilli drizzle.

Staying true to its expertise, highlights of Hvala's desserts and beverage programme include the tropical and aromatic Snowflake Dancong. Or have the Sakura Smoked - sweetness from sakura flowers and hints of sour cherry lighten this highly smoky drink - with the crepe-based Matcha Goma Garden for a bittersweet ending.

Boyutei is located at 28 Ann Siang Rd, #01-02, Singapore 069708. Open daily 12pm – 10pm.

LaPetite Boulangerie

In conjunction with the launch of its first-ever physical store in Farrer Park, homegrown furniture brand My Selection has also opened La Petite Boulangerie, helmed by pastry chef Celeste Teh.

Classic French pastries aside, the boulangerie also introduces the debut of the Merveilleux, a traditional French and Belgian dessert which has never made it to our shores until now.

Traditionally, a fluffy delicate fusion of meringue and cream, it's been given the tropical treatment with flavours like Kaya, Passion Fruit, and Tiramisu. Expect to see Escargot pastries too, flaky treats with pastry cream in flavours of Vanilla Raisins and Gula Melaka.

La Petite Boulangerie is located at My Selection, 2 Marne Road, Singapore 208393. Open Tue-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 11am-5pm. Closed Mon.

Seriously Keto

Today is the last day to order our Mother's Day specials for your 8th May celebrations via our website:... Posted by Seriously Keto Singapore on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Trying to be healthy, but trapped by the sweet tooth every time? At Seriously Keto, you won't have to give up your favourite treats.

Reopening in Seah Street, the beloved bakery-cafe's new cosy new space will be housing a new elevated low-sugar menu that includes hot deli dishes and plated desserts while retaining its signature food, and beverages and products. With zero sugar added to its products, enjoy your favourite cakes, cupcakes, spreads, bread and more without the guilty feeling. Keto-friendly, very low carb, 100per cent gluten-free and tasty, what's not to love?

Seriously Keto is located at 32 Seah St, Singapore 188388. Open Mon-Sun 10.30am-6.30pm.

Bars

Night Hawk

The next big thing in the already popping Tanjong Pagar area, Night Hawk is now serving up genuine hospitality and delicious cocktails loosely inspired by American diner classics.

Amidst sleek and modern futuristic furnishing, the cocktails echo the same ethos, designed using modern techniques to create new interesting flavour combinations and textures.

Kick off the night with Gamma-ray Holiday, the perfect start to the weekend with tropical notes of melon and pineapple, uniquely married with gin and bitter gourd. The signature Nighthawks is a deliciously dangerous blend of rum, vodka, amaro, coffee, chocolate, salt, and hot coconut foam.

Night Hawk is located at 43 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088464, p. +65 96660928. Open Tue-Sat 5.30pm-12am. Closed Mon & Sun.

The Tanglin Gin Jungle

Lionized by Singapore for their gins, Tanglin Gin's move at Dempsey Hill only means one thing - there's more gin to discover. Now offering a whole new experience with its Gin Jungle, whether you choose to sit indoors, alfresco or right at the bar, expect a laidback evening that will please any gin-enthusiasts.

The menu of classics and Asian-inspired cocktails sees tipples like Tanglin Jungle Juice with zesty notes of lemongrass and lime, and the Tom Yum with coconut milk, ginger, and kaffir lime leaf. For a tad more indulgence, try the creamy Mochatini - the perfect pick-me-up with cacao gin liqueur and coffee.

The Tanglin Gin Jungle is located at 26B Dempsey Rd, Singapore 247693, p. +65 89093674. Open Mon-Fri 6pm-til late, Sat 12pm-1am, and Sun 12pm-10pm. Reservations essential.

This article was first published in City Nomads.