Just opened July 2021: New restaurants, bars, and cafes in Singapore this month

After a month of delivery and takeaway, it’s hard not to get revved up to leave the house and dine out. With hopes that larger dine-in groups will be allowed from the middle of July, here are the new openings of Singapore’s dining scene.

From a cinematic modern Indian restaurant to fine dining additions, as well as comfort food like tendon and hot pot , there’s something for everything this month.

Restaurants

NAE:UM

Helmed by Chef Louis Han (previously of Kimme), NAE:UM is a contemporary Korean restaurant inspired by Chef Han’s childhood in South Korea. Named after a literacy description of a fragrance that brings back memories, NAE:UM’s menus are episodic and allows diners to pick the number of courses.

Priced from $148++ for five courses, the opening menu features his favourite ingredients from Korea. Highlights include Mulwae – which pairs yuzu chilli sauce with aged fish, shaved cuttlefish, and koji-fermented daikon rolled in Korean sesame leaves – and Gochujang marinated dry-aged Challans duck .

NAE:UM is located at 161 Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068615, p. +65 8830 5016. Open Tue-Sat 6pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon and Sun.

Milkfish

Nestled in the basement of Raffles City Shopping Center, Milkfish offers the golden trifecta of affordable food, an air-conditioned dining environment, and a comforting, healthful menu. This fast-casual concept’s start is its signature slow-simmered seafood broth made entirely without MSG or preservatives.

Try their Signature Soup (S$12.80), a belly-warming bowl of fresh red snapper, clams, and a whole prawn served alongside tofu, greens, and a house-made minced pork patty. See our full review here .

Milkfish is located at Raffles City Shopping Centre #B1-44F, Singapore 179103, p. +65 6254 4946. Open Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9.30pm, Sun 11am-9pm.

Firangi Superstar

From the folks that brought you Neon Pigeon and Fat Prince, Firangi Superstar promises an ineffable dining experience that is whimsical, outrageous and fresh. Each of its four rooms — the Officer’s Club, the Old Railway Room, the Elephant Palace, and the Jungle Lodge — take you a cinematic journey across India.

Head Chef Thiru Gunasakaran has conjured up dishes like the Prata Waffle??? ($24), — an Indian spin on the American favourite, Chicken & Waffles – with Madras-style fried chicken and butter chicken sauce – and This is Not Aloo Gobi (S$16), a cheeky rendition of a classic done three distinct ways.

Firangi Superstar is located at 20 Craig Rd, #01-03, Singapore 089692, p. +65 6304 3022. Open Mon-Fri 12.30pm – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 10.30pm, Sat 5.30pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

Chura Sushi Bar

Translating to ‘beautiful’ in Okinawan, Chura Sushi Bar is in the business of gorgeous presentations (and of course, quality seafood). For instance, the eye-catching Chura Nigiri Set ($35.80) comes with 10 kinds of tastefully adorned sushi while the Volcano Roll ($15.80), a timeless classic with deep-fried tempura shrimp and Japanese cucumber encased in crunchy tempura-battered seaweed, is served on a platform of effervescent dry ice.

Look forward to Okinawan ingredients on the menu too, such as the island’s native lime shiquasa, featuring in the gin-based Chura Sour ($15).

Chura Sushi Bar is located at #B1-122A Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983, p. +65 6970 9101. Open daily 11am – 10pm.

Casa Restaurant by Remy Lefebvre

Located in CHIJMES, Casa (Spanish for ‘home’) is the culmination of Chef Remy Lefebvre’s 20-year long career. Underscoring his passion for contemporary wood fired cooking techniques, the stars at Casa are – in true Spanish Mediterranean style – the seafood and vegetables.

For lunch and dinner, Casa offers a four-course Discovery Menu ($118), six-course Experience Menu ($198), and an eight-course Carte Blanche Menu ($258). On weekends, expect a multi-course fiesta-style Brunch Menu ($198++) with champagne.

Casa by Remy Lefebvre is located at 30 Victoria St, #01-20, Singapore 187996. +65 9722 8171. Open Wed-Sun 12pm – 2pm, 6pm –10.30pm. Closed Mon-Tue.

Dopo Teatro

A confluence of Italian and Japanese culinary influences, Dopo Teatro (which means ‘after theatre’) is the newest addition to the Esplanade’s dining repertoire.

Showcasing premium Japanese ingredients through a medley of Italian classics, Dopo Teatro is opening with a Celebration Set Menu for 2 ($79.90) featuring both their signature pizzas made of 36-hour fermented dough and handmade speciality pasta dishes, along with a selection of delectable desserts.

Dopo Teatro is located at 8 Raffles Ave, #01-11 Esplanade Mall, Singapore 039802, p. +65 6534 5188. Open Mon-Fri 12pm – 3pm, 5pm – 9.30pm, Sat-Sun 12pm – 9.30pm.

Qi Xiang Hotpot

Following their success with the beer-infused claypot chicken pot, Qi Xiang Chicken Pot unveils their flagship hotpot restaurant, Qi Xiang Hotpot, at the Chevrons. Open till 3am daily, try their Signature Broth ($29.90), a fragrant cornucopia of Chinese herbs alongside the ever-popular Tomato Soup (from $12.5) in Singapore’s first yuan yang claypot.

Pair the broths with the Smoke Infused Duck Breast Braised in Szechuan Sauce ($18.90) and platters of the premium US Sirloin Beef (from $10.90).

Qi Xiang Hotpot is located at 48 Boon Lay Way, #03-06 The Chevrons, Singapore 609961, p. +65 8833 7773. Open daily 11am – 3am.

Tempura Tendon Tenya

Too familiar with the endless lines outside Tempura Tendon Tenya at Orchard Central? Fortunately, Japan’s number one tendon chain is opening another outlet at ION Orchard. Look forward to outlet exclusives – Salmon Tendon ($14.90) and the Truffle Chawanmushi ($4) – while new additions to the menu include the likes of Hiroshima Oyster Tempura ($7.80) and Mentai Fries ($3.90).

For dessert, you can indulge in a slice of Hokkaido Milk Crepe Cake (S$5.8), with the option to add Tenya’s creamy Hokkaido Soft Serve for just $1.

Tempura Tendon Tenya is located at 181 Orchard Road, #B1-01 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896. +65 6509 6838. Open daily 11am – 10pm.

Cafes

Tigerlily Patisserie

Originally a wildly successful online bake-box business, Tigerlily Patisserie has opened its flagship store in Joo Chiat.

Headed by Maxine Ngooi, the former Head Pastry Chef of Michelin-starred Vianney Massot, expect old favourites like the Mochi Blondi and new treats such as the Tomato and Artichoke Tart (S$7). Those looking to fill up further can look to the selection of savoury sandwiches including the house-cured Salmon Tzatziki ($14) ciabatta and cakes like the refreshing Pink Guava & Pear ($10).

Tigerlily Patisserie is located at 350 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427598, p. +65 8887 0988. Open Tue-Sun 9am – 6pm. Closed Mon.

Bars

Freebird

A hidden gem in Katong Shopping Center, Freebird is dedicated to serving craft beer, nitro coffee and tea, alongside delectable fusion eats. On their current tap list, you’ll find brews like Vault City Brewing’s Apricot Session Sour and Daruma, a West Coast IPA brewed with Hokkaido rice.

Hungry? Bar snacks include Peanut Butter Chicken Bites ($6.90) while heartier options can be found in Hainanese Chicken Rice Pasta (S$12.80) and Tom Yum Chicken Pasta ($12.80).

Freebird is located at Katong Shopping Centre 865 Mountbatten Road #B1-09 / #B1-03, #B1-66, Singapore 437844, p. +65 9668 1649. Open Tue-Sun 11am – 10.30pm. Closed Mon.

Ziggy Zaggy

Showcasing an impressive 18 taps — and counting – Ziggy Zaggy welcomes patrons in Kampong Bugis. Their tap list currently features everything from local finds like the Lion City Spiced Mead (from $15) and Relax Juice by Alive Brewing (from $9) to a slew of international pints including the ever-popular North Coast Old Rasputin Nitro Imp Stout (from $12). There’s even a sparkling junmai ginjo sake on tap.

Ziggy Zaggy is located at 51 Kampong Bugis #01-04 Singapore, Singapore 338986, p. +65 9848 4916. Open Mon 12pm – 10pm, Wed-Fri 12pm – 10pm, Sat-Sun 9am – 10pm. Closed Tue.

This article was first published in City Nomads.