Famous coffee chain Tim Hortons set for first Singapore outlet in April, here's what you can expect

Caffeine lovers rejoice, there's a new joint coming to town.

Popular Canadian coffee franchise Tim Hortons is set to open its first Singapore outlet in April, as announced by Nikkei Asia on Wednesday (Feb 28).

Fans of the American sitcom How I Met Your Mother might recall a scene when Robin called Tim Hortons "the most Canadian place in the universe".

Well, it won't be long before Singaporeans get a taste of exactly what she meant.

While no information has been released about the Singapore menu, the announcement mentioned that Tim Hortons Singapore plans to serve "quality coffee and fresh food tailored to local consumer tastes, and to provide an international cafe experience to customers".

Here's a look at some of the offerings on the North American menu, just to have an idea of what to expect (and to whet the appetite a little).

Hearty breakfast sandwiches and wraps are a given at any Tim Hortons but the one that truly catches the eye is its maple bacon breakfast bagel.

Maple syrup, Canadian bacon, bagel. What could be more Canadian than that?

Let's hope this particular food item makes it to the Singapore menu.

If savoury isn't your vibe, the donuts at Tim Hortons might also be worth a shot.

Whether it's a chocolate-dipped or a honey cruller, it's likely to pair well with a hot cuppa.

Alongside Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia can also expect Tim Hortons outlets to pop up over the next few years as the brand aims to expand its footprint into Southeast Asia.

The plan will see hundreds of new Tim Hortons franchises in operation by 2033.

As of now, Tim Hortons has more than 5,600 outlets in 14 countries, making it Canada's largest quick-service restaurant chain.

On Feb 9, Cinnabon, a famous American cinnamon roll chain, officially opened its first Singapore outlet in Raffles City Shopping Centre.

While the Cinnabon menu is largely the same as other outlets worldwide, the recipes are tweaked slightly to be less sweet and use 20 per cent less frosting.

