Fancy a $3 fusion bak chor mee? Yishun hawkers offer 51% discount off signature noodles to celebrate 4th anniversary

Planning for a foodie outing on Labour Day?

Well, if you're in the mood for bak chor mee with a Japanese twist, head down to Yishun Park Hawker Centre.

51 Noodle House is celebrating its fourth anniversary by offering a 51 per cent discount on their signature noodles.

So, if you do the math, a bowl of bak chor mee will only set you back $3 with the usual price of $6.

The promo is valid only on May 1, from 9am, while stocks last. Also, the offer is limited to two bowls per person.

In a Facebook post shared yesterday (April 28) on Hawkers United - Dabao 2020!, the co-owner of 51 Noodle House, Darren Teo, shared his hawker journey and the ups and downs of running the stall for the past four years.

It all started five years ago, when he made the career switch from landscape designer to hawker.

He and his partner started from scratch and opened a bak chor mee stall, with no help from any veteran hawkers.

"We knew that by going through some apprenticeship or any formal bak chor mee training we will be constraint by rules," Darren mentioned in the post.

The result?

A delicious bowl of bak chor mee accentuated with Japanese ingredients.

The unique aspect of this fusion dish has to be the cha su slices and onsen egg.

But you will still find all your typical ingredients in the bowl like crunchy pork lard, minced meat, pork balls, pork liver and fish balls.

The menu also offers braised pork noodles and the usual minced meat noodles as well.

What do diners think?

On Facebook, 51 Noodle House has a near-perfect rating of 4.8 out of five.

The highlight has to be the cha su, with comments praising the softness and tenderness of the meat.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/51 Noodle House

One diner, who visits the stall at least two times a month, gave a five-star rating for the dish being "executed to perfection".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/51 Noodle House

On Google, the stall has a healthy 4.1 rating with praises for the Japanese ingredients.

One comment mentioned how the pork slices are fall-apart tender.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google/51 Noodle House

The onsen egg also seems to be a hit amongst customers as it goes well with the noodles.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Google/51 Noodle House

Address: 51 Yishun Avenue 11, #01-27, Yishun Park Hawker Centre, S768867

Opening hours: Mondays to Sundays, 7.30 am - 9.30 pm

